Bundy’s Biggest Morning Tea goes virtual

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett is dressed for his virtual Biggest Morning Tea. Picture: Supplied.

BUNDABERG politicians are encouraging the community to be part of the Biggest Morning Tea through the use of social media.

State MPs David Batt and Stephen Bennett said they are hosting a virtual morning tea to raise money for Cancer Council. Their goal is to raise at least $998.

They are encouraging people to join their Bundy’s Biggest Morning Tea Facebook page and share their photographs of their morning tea at 10am, Friday.

The funds raised would support more than 1765 people diagnosed with cancer annually in Wide Bay Burnett.

Bundaberg MP David Batt encourages donations of all sizes for Cancer Council. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Bennett said they both knew they had to adapt in order to keep the event going during social distancing measures.

“Rain, hail, shine or pandemic, Bundy’s Biggest Morning Tea will go on,” Mr Bennett said.

Bundaberg MP David Batt said he was looking forward to seeing everyone’s morning teas, and he encouraged any donations to Cancer Council.

“We may be physically apart, but I am looking forward to seeing everyone come together for this important cause,” Mr Batt said.

You can donate to Bundy Biggest Morning Tea here.