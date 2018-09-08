Menu
WORK OUT: Tracey Duffy participates in Bundy's Biggest Bootcamp at Alexandra Park in 2016. Mike Knott BUN150516BOOTCAMP7
Health

Our biggest bootcamp returns

8th Sep 2018 8:01 AM
STRAP on your runners and get ready for summer as Bundy's Biggest Bootcamp is back.

After a year break it is time to once again to showcase the awesome personal trainers and gyms that we have in our community.

Bundy's Biggest Bootcamp is a fundraising initiative to inspire members of the community to get healthy.

This year the event will be managed by GlobalCare with all funds raised going back into the community through a range of projects.

Global Care co-ordinator Yale Morgan said it was an important fundraiser.

"Funds raised from this go towards providing emergency food hampers to local families in need of a hand up," he said.

The Bundy's Biggest Bootcamp will be held 7am on October 21 at Alexandra Park West. Tickets are now available online www.bundabergtickets.com.au.

