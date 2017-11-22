Bundy's best to head to south

SURF'S UP: Rhys Scott at the 2014 Wide Bay Capricorn Surf Rescue Championships held at Moore Park Beach.

SURF'S UP: Rhys Scott at the 2014 Wide Bay Capricorn Surf Rescue Championships held at Moore Park Beach. Alan McDougall

LOCAL beaches will be in safe hands this summer, after two Bundaberg surf lifesavers were selected for The University of Queensland Surf Life Saving Queensland Leadership Excellence Program.

Bundaberg SLSC's Rhys Scott and Moore Park SLSC's Georgia Prichard are two of 45 surf lifesavers from across the state to take part in the prestigious program.

The annual leadership program held in Brisbane seeks to develop and harness the communication, teamwork and management skills of future leaders.

SLSQ membership development manager Brenda Lofthouse said Rhys and Georgia would be joining the elite young surf lifesavers from across the state.

"The UQ SLSQ Leadership Excellence Program is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring together some of our emerging surf lifesavers from across the state for a weekend of education, development and upskilling,” Ms Lofthouse said.

"Rhys and Georgia have already been identified as emerging leaders within their clubs and the wider Bundaberg region, and we're hoping this program can help them build on that potential.

"There's no doubt that young members like Rhys and Georgia represent the future of surf lifesaving in Queensland, and the challenge for us is to provide them with a clear pathway for progression.”

The three-day program, to be held at UQ's St Lucia Campus, will see participants undertake a wide range of professional and personal development sessions in a bid to prepare them for greater engagement and leadership in all facets of surf lifesaving disciplines.

Ms Lofthouse said the program placed a strong emphasis on empowering members of the surf lifesaving movement.