Bundy's best on display in Brisbane

LOCAL AND LOVING IT: Kylie Jackson, Bree Grima and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett with some of the Bundy produce to be showcased.

DIGNITARIES will get a chance to enjoy the best of the Bundaberg and Burnett region at the Bundaberg Region Promotion Night.

The annual event run by Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is designed to showcase the delights of the region, including our finest produce, attractions and award-winning businesses at Parliament House in Brisbane.

"I'm really excited about this year's Promotion Night which will once again feature an extensive array of the region's leading iconic producers and award-winning businesses,” Mr Bennett said.

"The region will be well represented this year with Bundaberg Rum, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Mammino's Gourmet Ice Cream, Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort and the Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers all making a special appearance.

"We are also thrilled to have some up-and-coming businesses join us this year, including Childers' very own Cane Fire Cheese House, which will be great exposure for their new venture.”

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said they looked forward to being able to showcase local produce at the event.

"The Bundaberg promo night allows the produce to speak for itself, either in the produce display, canapes or take home packs,” Ms Grima said.

"We want the flavours and experiences of our region to resonate with the key decision makers long after the night has ended and for the Bundaberg name to be on their lips and in their minds as they decide where to focus the energy of their portfolios.

"The Wide Bay Burnett region of Queensland is the food bowl of Australia and can supply your entire meal from start to finish.”

Ms Grima said the region produced 80% of Australia's sweet potatoes, 40% of Australia's macadamias (the biggest share in Australia) and was a significant producer of other commodities including melons, chillis and avocadso.

The Bundaberg Region Promotion Night is on next Thursday, June 15.