Bundy’s best kept secret stays and guesthouses

Whether it be farm stays, oceanfront properties or sweet cottages built on love and filled with character, these Bundy Airbnbs are some of the region's best kept secrets.

Quirky, charming and luxury escapes are trending in Bundaberg with plenty of tourists falling in love with holiday homes on offer.

Whether it be farm stays, oceanfront properties or sweet cottages built on love and filled with character, these Airbnbs are growing in popularity for offering unique guest experiences.

Here are just some of Bundy's best places to make yourself at home.

Goodwin Rest

Turning 100 is usually celebrated with a letter from the Queen and a slice of sponge cake with too much butter-cream frosting.

But for Goodwinrest, hitting a century in 2019 was just the beginning for the restored Bundy Queenslander.

Sandy Palmer fell in love when she and her husband first laid their eyes on the antique beauty.

"I could picture straightaway what it would look like after we renovated it," Ms Palmer said.

"My Mum and Dad bought a house here and we drove past one day and saw this was for sale and we just thought we have to get it.

"I love Bundaberg and the country houses and you don't find places like this anymore, especially on the Gold Coast."

Constructed in 1910, the home needed a renovation but Mrs Palmer also wanted to preserve as much of the original foundation as possible.

"It was pink and purple and licorice all sorts inside - it's amazing what white paint can do," she said.

"We had no hot water, the bathroom had to be completely gutted, we added a barn door, which created a little more space and we restored an old meat safe and used that as the vanity.

"We went to the local op-shop in Bundaberg and found the perfect bathroom mirror, for just $10 and it really was the finishing touch to the room.

"The whole kitchen sink and cabinet just fell completely out during the renovation and then we had to replace the whole window."

The stunning Queenslander is filled with antique furniture and homeware and while some of the trinkets are eccentric, they all work well together and the country style remains consistent throughout the home.

Take a look inside

Quirky Black Shack

Sitting a stones throw away from the shore of Burnett Heads is the Quirky Black Shack - a calming coastal abode known for its naturally eclectic style and warm presence.

With captivating ocean views from every room of the house, take in the sea breeze and ocean views during the day and watch the stars light up the sky during the night.

The three-bedroom house also includes a spacious bathroom, powder room with a second toilet, fully-equipped kitchen and airconditioning throughout.

It also features a private twin outdoor shower, timber deck, secluded fire pit area with seating and custom-built fish filleting station - all the essentials for a luxurious beach escape.

For more information

The Lookout Bargara

Beach vacays just got a little bit brighter for visitors staying in the Bundaberg region with a luxe new guesthouse on the block.

Expected to open its doors to guests in the coming weeks, The Lookout Bargara is the perfect combination of a luxury escape and home away from home.

Spokeswoman Bree Heidke said the property was an existing home project that was recently converted into an Airbnb after months of work.

"We really wanted there to be a cosy coastal shack feel while keeping the character of the original home so you'll find that through the beachy decor we have chosen," Ms Heidke said.

"Most of the accommodation in Bargara was either unit dwellings or a home that could not hold more than four people which is where The Lookout Bargara is different."

Accommodating up to 10 guests at a time the property boasts high ceilings, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and caters to singles, couples and family getaways.

Situated within walking distance from cafes, restaurants, shops and the local beach, the sea breeze flows through the coastal abode keeping it cool all year round.

Find out more

Splitters Farm

Known for their popular tours that allow guests to enjoy an up-close meeting with their beautiful rescue animals, Splitters Farm now has a five-star farm stay experience for guests to enjoy too.

The property that sits on 160 acres offers a unique glamping experience set in lush tropical bushland between Splitters Creek and a freshwater nature reserve that feeds into the Burnett River.

Take comfort in a two-bedroom deluxe safari tent that sleeps four people and includes a continental breakfast with fresh baked bread every morning.

An extra trundle bed can be purchased to accommodate up to two additional children.

All glamping tents are airconditioned and have cooking facilities, plus all the creature comforts required to make for a perfect stay.

Book your stay

The Cove Retreat

After living in Bundaberg for almost two decades, Corrine Santo and her husband decided to open their home up to visitors, a decision they do not regret.

"I always wanted to open up an Airbnb because we've always loved travelling ourselves," Ms Santo said.

"We love it - we've met so many fantastic people from overseas, Australia and Queensland and it's always wonderful to meet so many interesting characters."

Offering two fully self-contained, pet-friendly apartments on the oceanfront of Coral Cove, the tropical-inspired holiday home offers a tranquil space with plenty of areas to sit, relax and enjoy the view.

See more

Pet-friendly oasis with private oceanfront

It's not a holiday unless the fur-babies can come along and you can still do it in style with this oceanfront holiday home.

Nestled in Bargara between Archie's, Kelly's and Rifle Range beaches, guests have described this Airbnb as "something special."

Offering a tranquil and cosy retreat with earthy tones the tropical pandanus trees and beachside views are so breathtaking that it makes you feel like you're staying on your own private tropical island.

And with an outdoor shower, sun loungers and hammock - it just adds to the feel of a tropical oasis.

Guests will feel right at home with three bedrooms, a large lounge room and outdoor alfresco dining area.

Plus anyone who enjoys cooking will fall in love with the galley style kitchen, French polished brush box timber bench and gas cooktop.

Check out the online listing

George's Cottage

Home is where the heart is and in a bid to offer out-of-towners a cosy place to stay, a Bundaberg businesswoman has given a sweet cottage a new lease on life, transforming it into an accommodation hotspot.

At the start of the year, Sandra Reeves and her family of six had to stay in Brisbane on and off for eight weeks, while her son received treatment for a burn on his leg.

But they quickly discovered that sourcing accommodation for larger families was more challenging than they initially thought, even in the big city.

Forced to divide the family up between two houses, it took a 45-minute drive to reunite the whole Reeves family again, something that Sandra said added to the stress of the situation.

Experiencing it for herself first hand, Sandra said she felt for the families who had to split up for even longer durations of time and it got her thinking.

So when the businesswoman who owns upcycled furniture and homewares store New Vintage saw a beautiful Queenslander cottage on the market, it was love at first sight and the perfect opportunity.

"I said to my husband - imagine opening up this house for our inland visitors from Monto or Mundubbera and the surrounds to stay if they have a sick child or a premature baby and need to be close to Bundaberg and the hospital," Sandra said.

"To offer somewhere that's homely, warm, fresh and clean … it would just make the world of difference and when we looked through, I really saw the potential of this beautiful home."

Filled with character and charm, the couple have been busy transforming the beautiful abode into a stunning Air BnB.

Featuring two bedrooms and a sitting room with a reading nook and daybed trundle, ceiling fans and French doors, there's plenty to love about the restoration project.

The spacious front porch offers a nice, cool breeze and the perfect place to sit while enjoying a morning coffee or tea.

Read more

The Rookery Beach House

Take a dip in the luxurious plunge pool and gaze out at the beautiful view of Oaks Beach from the very doorstep of holiday home The Rookery Beach House.

The downstairs level of the house features a spacious open plan living area, sleek kitchen and stylish dining area overlooking the pool.

On the second level guests will find another loungeroom to relax in front of the Smart TV, a large veranda to enjoy the stunning view and three bedrooms including the master with a walk-in robe and ensuite.

Forget about life for a while and step into the stylish raised bathtub where you can read a book, listen to music or enjoy a glass of tea or champagne.

Time for a break?