Bundy's best head to state titles

Tailah O'Shea and Dannalee Williams are off to the state titles.

Tailah O'Shea and Dannalee Williams are off to the state titles. Mike Knott BUN130418GYMNASTICS12

GYMNASTICS: The goal is simple for Gymfinity and Bundaberg PCYC as they send gymnasts to this year's state titles.

They will each send two girls to the four-day titles that start today in Brisbane.

Gymfinity has Gina Bowden (level 7) and Paige Hogan (level 10) competing with Dannalee Williams (level 8) and Tailah O'Shea (level 9) in action for Bundaberg PCYC.

The gymnasts will be hoping to not only win the state title but qualify for the nationals next month in Melbourne.

"I just want both of our girls to go out there and do clean routines,” Gymfinity coach Tracy Hogan said.

"The girls have not been at their best recently and have made silly faults they usually wouldn't do.”

Hogan said it would be tough for both to qualify for the state team but was confident they would do well.

"Gina can certainly finish in the top ten in level seven.

"Paige has a fierce division so the aim is the middle of the pack and above.

"It's the last step in gymnastics (level 10) so there are girls that have done it for a number of years.”

Gymfinity could have a third gymnast at the event.

Aiden Frick is trying to get permission to compete after breaking his foot and returning to training recently.

FLY: Gymfinity's Aiden Frick is 50/50 to compete. Mike Knott BUN091015GYM2

Frick would compete in level 8 if he enters but only perform on two apparatuses, which makes him ineligible to win back-to-back state titles.

PCYC coach Hayley Ifield said the two girls would be looking to continue their good form from the regionals in Bundaberg last week.

O'Shea finished second in level nine behind Rockhampton's Grace Humphries.

"Her goal and ours is to have a good fair competition where she can obtain some personal best,” Ifield said.

"I couldn't be prouder of the girls. They push through the nerves, go compete, and give it their best. They work extremely hard to achieve what they do.”

The titles start at 8.50am.