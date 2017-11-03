Bundy's beauty on display overseas

COLLABORATION: This photo of Bundaberg strawberry fields will feature in the Nanning exhibition.

COLLABORATION: This photo of Bundaberg strawberry fields will feature in the Nanning exhibition. Sabrina Lauriston

IF A photo is worth a thousand words then an exhibition showcasing Bundaberg to our Chinese sister city will have plenty to say.

Images of the region portraying its beauty, its serenity and its character have been assembled as Bundaberg's contribution to a joint photographic display between Bundaberg and Nanning.

Millaquin sugar mill provides the perfect backdrop for the exhibition. Teena Hetherington

Titled, 23° North and South, the project is a joint initiative of the Guangxi Women's Photography Association and Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery and features up to 100 images from Nanning to be exchanged with a similar quantity from Bundaberg.

Mayor Jack Dempsey viewed some of the Bundaberg submissions and said he was delighted at the variety of the images chosen.

"There truly is some beautiful work and shows the region's landscape to stunning effect.”

Some of Bundaberg's most picturesque spots will form part of a joint exhibition. Dee Lange

Cr Dempsey said the photographic exhibition was a delightful way for Bundaberg and Nanning to converse.

"With pictures words are generally not necessary and these images do speak all languages,” he said.

The photos from the Guangxi Women's Photography Association will be exhibited in Gallery One at BRAG from February 1 to April 2 next year, with the Bundaberg display in Nanning to be held at the Guangxi State Library during March.