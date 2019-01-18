Bundy's baby boom or bust, which suburbs hit the spot?

BABY BOOM: Gin Gin mother Jodie Winderlich wasn't surprised by the baby figures and said there really wasn't anything else to do in Gin Gin.

BUNDABERG parents are making less babies than they did eight years ago, as the national birth rate declines.

The NewsMail has looked into which suburbs have been the busiest, popping out the most bundles of joy, and which are letting the baby numbers slip.

And of the 13 areas from the across the Bundaberg region listed by the Australian Bureau Statistics, Gin Gin took the title of the place with the highest fertility rate at 2.21 per cent.

Gin Gin parents Arron and Jodie Winderlich weren't surprised by the figure and said "there really isn't anything else to do in Gin Gin” besides make babies.

The couple have five children between them and the youngest will celebrate her second birth on Sunday.

"There really are a lot of babies in Gin Gin at the moment,” Mrs Winderlich said.

With more than 61,000 births registered in Queensland during 2017, the latest bureau figures show the Bundaberg region on a overall saw a decline in fertility compared to eight years ago.

The national fertility rate average is 1.74.

The ABS estimated population for Bundaberg's Local Government Area was 92,063 in 2011. There was 1045 births and a fertility rate of 2.28 per cent.

2017 Fertility per cent

Ashfield-Kepnock 2.12% Bargara-Burnett Heads 1.64% Branyan-Kensingston 1.73% Bundaberg 2.15% Bundaberg East-Kalkie 1.81% Bundaberg North-Gooburrum 1.63%

Bundaberg Region North 1.99% Bundaberg Region South 2.07% Millbank-Avoca 2.01% Svensson Height-Norville 1.94% Walkervale-Avenell Heights 1.95% Gin Gin 2.21%

The number of babies dropped as the population rose. In 2017, with 94,711 residents there were only 941 births, a fertility rate of 1.9 per cent.

In 2012 it was 2.19 per cent, 2013 it was 2.13 per cent, 2014 it was 2.12 per cent, 2015 it was 2.06 and only 1.98 per cent in 2016.

The suburb rated second was Bundaberg, which also dropped in numbers.

In 2011 there was an estimated population of 6417 residents, a fertility rate of 2.19, or 94 births.

Six years later the population dropped slightly, to 6270, along with the fertility rate of 2.15 per cent.

And coming in third for baby making was the combined Ashfield/Kepnock suburbs, with a 2.12 per cent fertility rate in 2017.

Again both slightly lower than 2011 which was 2.53 per cent.

The baby makers living in Bundaberg North/Gooburrum areas had the least amount of babies in 2017, with 7293 residents, a fertility rate of 1.63 per cent, or 69 births.

Followed by Bargara/Burnett Heads that had 1.64 per cent fertility rate, or 129 births, in 2017.

While neighbouring Fraser Coast LGA has a population of 104,051 and 986 birth with a fertility rate of 2.04 per cent in 2017.

Across Queensland, there were 61,158 births registered in 2017, a decline of about 1 per cent on 2016 figures.

The median age of all mothers for births registered in 2017 was 31.3 years, while the median age of fathers was 33.3 years.