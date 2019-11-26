Bundy's arguments for and against coal mining in the region

Readers have debated the perceived pros and cons of coal in the region.

WOULD coal be good for the region?

It's a tough question people in the Bundaberg community are being forced to ponder following the annoucnement that Western Australian organisation Fox Resources applied for a mineral development licence and proposed the mine be situated in Avondale and Winfield.

At the weekend, residents gathered to raise their concerns at a community meeting that drew hundreds.

So what does the NewsMail readership think?

The reaction is fairly measured on all sides.

There are hopes for jobs and economic benefit, but fears for property and rent prices and the extent of environmental impact.

Rebecca Burke was one local who said it was a must for the region.

"A lot of cane farmers and small crops have sold or selling," she said.

"Macadamia nuts have taken over so much and once they are established there's not a great deal of work for the people who planted and laid trickle and got it all started.

"Need something in this town to reduce employment."

Cassie Hurley agreed - for family reasons.

"Hubby is a FIFO worker in exploration would love the opportunity to get him closer to home on a better roster," she said.

"Bundaberg needs this, what a fantastic boost to the economy."

Ben Taylor was also in support, saying it would bring jobs and having grown up in a mining town, he was not worried about air quality.

Among the anti-coal crowd rests an overwhelming sentiment that the jobs are just not worth it.

Sue Mcmullen agreed we needed jobs, but believed the risks outweighed the positives.

"It's a no from me because of the negative knock-on effects such as sky-high rents and inflated house prices which leads to higher rates, cost of living goes up exponentially and then there's the negative effect on our environment and local farms," she said.

"Jobs, yes, but at what cost?"

Kellie Chanoff also expressed concern over the price of jobs.

"Yes it may bring jobs, but Bundaberg is the food bowl of Queensland - it would annihilate the agriculture in the region and destroy so much more than what it would give," she said.

"There are also jobs in - Bundaberg people just whinge because it's not what they want to do and expect huge money for entry level positions."

Lisa Marie was in the same boat.

"I am all for growth, but at what cost?" she said.

"We have the reef, turtles and farmland that will all be affected."

