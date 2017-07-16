24°
Bundy's Alice Litzow wins Face of Origin

Mikayla Haupt
| 15th Jul 2017 10:28 AM
WINNER: Alice Litzow won Face of Origin at Bracken Ridge Tavern in Brisbane on Wednesday night.
IT WASN'T just the Bundaberg boys, Coen Hess and Felise Kaufusi soaking in a victory on Wednesday, Bundy's Alice Litzow, 19, had an Origin success story of her own.

From the race track to the football field, the young stunner from the Berg has won the Face of Origin and Miss Queensland held at Bracken Ridge Tavern in Brisbane on Wednesday night.

Miss Litzow went up against 20 finalist from all over Australia battle it out on the catwalk for the prestigious title in the National Final for Miss Face of Origin.

Having recently modelled at Adelaide as an Amour All, Miss Litzow said she had been modelling for about two years and hasn't looked back since.

"I never really thought anything about it (modelling) until my friend gave me a bit of a push to get into a pageant," she said.

"Since that pageant I have been hooked, competing and winning in many pageants."

Last year the gorgeous teen took out the Miss Teen Bundaberg title.

The Litzow family has been heavily involved in the karting industry for almost 11 years, with Miss Litzow working at the local family business Bundy Karts.

