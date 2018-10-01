Bundy's 9500+ renters set for a win with review

Close to 10,000 renters could win with a review into the rental regulations.

Close to 10,000 renters could win with a review into the rental regulations. Peter Carruthers

MORE than 9500 Bundaberg region renters are set for a win when a a Queensland government-led review of the state's tenancy laws begins this week.

Destructive tenants and dodgy landlords will be under the microscope.

More than one third of all Queensland households rent their homes but the last review of the laws protecting tenants and landlords was more than 35 years ago.

Last month the NewsMail reported there were 9580 houses, townhouses and units rented in the region during the June quarter.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said reforms were long overdue.

"We need to modernise renting laws in Queensland ... (it) needs to be a positive experience for tenants and a beneficial experience for landlords,” she told reporters on Sunday.

The month-long Open Doors to Renting Reform review will consult with of renters, landlords and real estate agents ahead of reforms aimed at providing more stability for all parties.

Ms Trad said an increasing number of Queenslanders were renting for longer, particularly in the inner-city where the population was booming.