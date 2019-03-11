Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #40 to #31

BUNDABERG is full of people who do great things for this region.

Last year, the NewsMail launched it's inaugural 50 Most Influential list to highlight those people and this year it's back again.

There are some new faces in the list for 2019, as well as some faces from the previous year who have either worked their way up or dropped down.

Each person featured in this list has been selected for working tirelessly to make Bundaberg a better place.

Everyone that has been named deserves recognition of that, so let's begin #40 to #31.

#40: Sharyn Banks Red Collar Rescue/animal advocate

New entry

Sharyn Banks. Mike Knott BUN231112RES3

RED Collar Rescue founder Sharyn Banks established her no-kill shelter on the outskirts of Bundaberg in 2009 and has saved thousands of dogs' lives in the process.

It became a registered organisation in 2010.

Mrs Banks's charity has saved about 3200 of the region's dogs that would otherwise have been euthanased.

The refuge is managed by an unpaid, elected committee, with all funds coming from fundraising and donations.

The charity has grown to include a simple thrift shop and annual events raising funds for the region's homeless dogs.

#39: Col Limpus Turtle researcher

Down from the previous year

Doctor Col Limpus. Mike Knott BUN100918TURTLE3

FOR 50 years Doctor Col Limpus has been researching turtles at Mon Repos and it is that influential work that sees him come in at number 39 on the most influential list.

Dr Limpus's work with turtles has led to a multi-million-dollar tourism industry for Bundaberg and construction has now begun on a new turtle centre, which is set to inject many millions into the region's economy.

But the most important part of his work is that turtle numbers have stopped declining.

The research at Mon Repos helped convince the Queensland Government to declare the waters off Mon Repos a marine park in 1990 and to make turtle exclusion devices compulsory on fishing trawlers in 2001.

While loggerhead turtles are still on the threatened species list, the population increase is great news for conservation and ecotourism.

#38: Tracey and Michael McPhee Small business owners

Down from the previous year

Tracey McPhee. Mike Knott BUN041018ALOWISHUS1

IT'S been a big year for Tracey and Michael McPhee.

The owners of Alowishus Delicious have expanded their operations with the opening of a wine bar in the CBD, aptly named Berts, after Bundaberg's favourite son, Bert Hinkler.

Alowishus Delicious also gained national attention after it won Countrywide Cafe of the Year.

Aside from a highly successful business plan, the cafe is also has a philanthropic arm

through its Pay it Forward campaign, raising money, and sandwiches, for the homeless.

Ms McPhee has previously been a recipient of an Australia Day award from Bundaberg Regional Council.

Last year she also spoke out on behalf of the business community about the challenges of rising power prices.

#37: Adam Wratten NewsMail editor

New entry

Adam Wratten. Mike Knott BUN190318EDITOR1

THE NewsMail has been a strong advocate for a better Bundaberg since it was formed more than 80 years ago.

The paper uses its influence in the community to push for initiatives that will improve the lives of people living in the region. With Bundaberg having a historically high unemployment level, the paper is central to getting politicians to focus on the issue and finding solutions.

Editor Adam Wratten joined the NewsMail team in March 2018.

He joined a paper with recent successes in campaigning on behalf of the region, including the decision to scuttle the ex-HMAS Tobruk off the coast of Bundaberg.

With a federal election in the near future, Mr Wratten and the NewsMail team will be busy making sure the community is provided key information on crucial issues.

#36: Bill Moorhead Developer

Down from the previous year

Bill Moorhead. Mike Knott BUN100117BILL2

DEVELOPER Bill Moorhead from Moorhead Family Communities Bundaberg is a key player on the development scene in Bundaberg.

As well as developing his own projects, such as the Parklands Grange at Branyan, Bargara Headlands and Paddington Grove Estate, Mr Moorhead is the Bundaberg region president of the Bundaberg branch of the Urban Development Institute of Australia.

He has been a vocal advocate on key issues for the community, such as speaking on the benefits of the Jewel Esplanade development for Bargara.

He is also actively involved in the community.

This year Mr Moorhead supported one of the teams in the inaugural Big Bash competition in Bundaberg.

Over the past three decades, Mr Moorhead's family-run business has produced more than 1000 blocks of land for sale across the region.

Mr Moorhead featured at number 24 last year.

#35: Bree Grima Managing director

Up from the previous year

Jason Costigan Bree Grima (right) with Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan.

BREE Grima is the managing director of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.

In her role Ms Grima liaises closely with the industry to ensure representation and information is

a two-way path to help growers in the Wide Bay Burnett increase their productivity and profitability.

Most recently she has been a vocal advocate against allowing fracking to happen in the Wide Bay region.

Ms Grima holds representative positions with the Queensland Horticulture Council, local Sunwater Irrigators Advisory Committee, Coastal Burnett Groundwater Management Advisory Committee, Local Marine Advisory Committee and regularly connects with Regional Council and Local and State members of Government on issues relevant to Agribusinesses in the Region.

Last year she competed in the World Fitness Federation Ms Galaxy event in Sydney, winning the Figure Superbody division.

#34: Edwina Rowan Lawyer

Down from the previous year

Edwina Rowan. Mike Knott BUN111015DOMESTIC5

EDWINA Rowan wears a number of key hats in the community.

As well as being a prominent lawyer as a partner at Finemore Walters & Story, Ms Rowan is also the chairwoman of the management committee for Edon Place.

Edon Place is non-government community based organisation providing specialist domestic and family violence support services in the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions.

In a time where domestic violence incidents are on the rise, Ms Rowan is a voice of reassurance and support that there is help and support out there for victims.

She is passionate about reducing the levels of domestic violence.

Ms Rowan, who holds a degree in journalism and a graduate certificate in criminology, also writes a weekly column for the NewsMail, in which she tackles major issues affecting people in the region.

#33: John Santalucia Santalucia Corporation Founder

Down from the previous year

John Santalucia. contributed SANTA03

BUNDABERG businessman John Santalucia says the region has been good to him and his family and that's why he wants to give something back.

Last year, Mr Santalucia sent a letter of offer to both Bundaberg Regional Council and the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service in a bid to help secure a new, upgraded hospital for the city.

He offered his own land.

Mr Santalucia, who drops four places in this year's list, is the founding father of the Santalucia Corporation and responsible for the development of much of Bundaberg.

Having arrived in Australia as a fresh-faced 19 year old, Mr Santalucia has gone on to make a name for himself developing many of the iconic places around the Bundaberg region.

Sugarland Shopping Centre, now Stockland Bundaberg, was one of his noteworthy re-developments.

#32: Duncan Littler Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager

Down from the previous year

Duncan Littler. Mike Knott BUN040418RUM1

THERE are few businesses that better present their home region to the world than Bundaberg Rum.

Voted in at number 32 is Duncan Littler.

The senior brand manager at Bundaberg Rum oversaw the million-dollar expansion of the new Bundaberg Rum visitor experience and museum at East Bundaberg.

Leading the iconic brand on the ground, Mr Littler has been influential in bringing more tourists to the region and spreading Bundaberg's name nationally and around the world.

The brand has gone from strength to strength, winning world awards and increasing numbers at the Bundaberg Rum Festival and museum each year.

Mr Littler is also chair of Bundaberg North Burnett Regional Tourism, helping Katherine Reid grow tourism across the region.

#31: Steinhardt & Gerry families Macadamias Australia and Farm Fresh Fine Foods

Down from the previous year

Lisa Steinhardt, Andrew Gerry, Trevor Steinhardt, Janelle Gerry, Kevin Steinhardt.

COMING in at number 31 are the Steinhardt and Gerry families.

Trevor, Kevin and Leisa Steinhardt and Janelle and Andrew Gerry run Macadamias Australia and Farm Fresh Fine Foods.

Last year, Macadamias Australia officially launched its nuts in China after more than a year of preparation.

The business, operated by the Steinhardt family from a property located off Goodwood Rd, now supplies macadamia kernels to more than 15 countries worldwide.

Last year it was announced an $11.7 million expansion to Macadamias Australia's Bundaberg factory and retail outlet would create jobs, drive a buoyant visitor market and significantly expand the company's macadamia processing capacity.

