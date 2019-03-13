Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #1

THIS year shapes as a huge year for the region and Bundy's most influential person is set to play a leading role in a lot of the key projects which will shape the Bundaberg region's future.

Jack Dempsey Mayor of Bundaberg Regional Council

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey. Mike Knott BUN200219JACK3

Father of five and mayor of the Bundaberg region, Jack Dempsey has been voted this year's most influential person in the region.

While the region has a positive economic growth story to share with the rest of the world, there is still much work to be done and a number of game-changing projects that the mayor has a key role in.

How successful he is in selling the council's vision for a re-imagined CBD, getting the best deal for Bundaberg out of the Regional Deal and opening up new opportunities will go a long way to determining not only his, but all of our successes.

With a local government election this time next year, it's crucial he has a big year with plenty of wins.

Last year's handling of the Jewel Esplanade development, which was called in by State Development Minister Cameron Dick, highlighted some fractures within council ranks and Cr Dempsey will be keen to move forward and get on with the job of getting the region's economy firing on all cylinders.

With his friendly, outgoing nature and infectious positivity about the great things happening in the region, he is Bundaberg's best salesman,

Cr Dempsey's Open for Development policy has been one of the key factors in Bundaberg's economic growth in recent times.

He hasn't been frightened to take on others as exampled by his positioning on the Cashless Debit Card last year, where he called for any measures to be accompanied with meaningful funding for projects to help generate new jobs.

Bundaberg Regional Council. Mike Knott BUN210918BRC1

Cr Dempsey, a former police officer, represented Bundaberg in State Parliament from 2006 to 2015 before being ousted by Labor's Leanne Donaldson.

While in the Queensland Parliament he served as Police Minister as well as Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Multicultural Affairs and Minister assisting the Premier.

Cr Dempsey is no longer associated with a major political party.

He is well known across Queensland and currently sits on the policy executive of the Local Government Association of Queensland.