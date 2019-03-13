Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Find out who made Bundaberg's 50 Most Influential list.
Find out who made Bundaberg's 50 Most Influential list. NewsMail
Business

Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #1

13th Mar 2019 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS year shapes as a huge year for the region and Bundy's most influential person is set to play a leading role in a lot of the key projects which will shape the Bundaberg region's future.

Jack Dempsey Mayor of Bundaberg Regional Council

 

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey.
Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey. Mike Knott BUN200219JACK3

Father of five and mayor of the Bundaberg region, Jack Dempsey has been voted this year's most influential person in the region.

While the region has a positive economic growth story to share with the rest of the world, there is still much work to be done and a number of game-changing projects that the mayor has a key role in.

How successful he is in selling the council's vision for a re-imagined CBD, getting the best deal for Bundaberg out of the Regional Deal and opening up new opportunities will go a long way to determining not only his, but all of our successes.

With a local government election this time next year, it's crucial he has a big year with plenty of wins.

 

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey is Bundy's Most Influential Person this year.
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey is Bundy's Most Influential Person this year. TAHLIA STEHBENS

Last year's handling of the Jewel Esplanade development, which was called in by State Development Minister Cameron Dick, highlighted some fractures within council ranks and Cr Dempsey will be keen to move forward and get on with the job of getting the region's economy firing on all cylinders.

With his friendly, outgoing nature and infectious positivity about the great things happening in the region, he is Bundaberg's best salesman,

Cr Dempsey's Open for Development policy has been one of the key factors in Bundaberg's economic growth in recent times.

He hasn't been frightened to take on others as exampled by his positioning on the Cashless Debit Card last year, where he called for any measures to be accompanied with meaningful funding for projects to help generate new jobs.

 

Bundaberg Regional Council.
Bundaberg Regional Council. Mike Knott BUN210918BRC1

Cr Dempsey, a former police officer, represented Bundaberg in State Parliament from 2006 to 2015 before being ousted by Labor's Leanne Donaldson.

While in the Queensland Parliament he served as Police Minister as well as Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and Multicultural Affairs and Minister assisting the Premier.

Cr Dempsey is no longer associated with a major political party.

He is well known across Queensland and currently sits on the policy executive of the Local Government Association of Queensland.

More Stories

#1 bundaberg regional council bundy's 50 most influential people 2019 mayor
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Dog attack on girl, 8, sparks call for animal control reform

    premium_icon Dog attack on girl, 8, sparks call for animal control reform

    News A DOG attack is every parent's worst nightmare, but for Elliott Heads mum Dannielle Slater it became a terrifying reality, when a dog attacked her daughter, 8.

    • 13th Mar 2019 9:50 AM
    National park fire rips through cattle-grazing property

    premium_icon National park fire rips through cattle-grazing property

    Environment Half of couple's livelihood now useless

    Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #2

    premium_icon Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #2

    Business Find out who the second-most influential person is

    • 13th Mar 2019 10:33 AM