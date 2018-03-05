Bundy's 50 Most Influential - numbers 35 to 20 revealed

Bundaberg's 50 most influential will be revealed soon.

Bundaberg's 50 most influential will be revealed soon. Crystal Jones

HOW can you compile a list of Bundy's 50 Most Influential without upsetting anyone?

You can't.

For every reader who agrees with this inaugural Power 50 list there will be just as many who don't.

After all, power and influence are completely subjective.

This is the first feature of its type for Bundaberg and one that is expected to cause debate from Bargara to Childers, Burnett Heads to Gin Gin.

But whether you agree with it or not, it provides a fascinating snapshot of the way power is wielded in our city.

With the help of five judges, the NewsMail has ranked the region's 50 most influential people.

It was no easy task with nearly 100 names put forward.

That list was cut to 70 and then each judge ranked them in order from 1 to 50.

The full list appears in tomorrow's NewsMail.

Today we reveal the second lot of 15 influential people, from numbers 35 to 20.

You can check out numbers 36 to 50 here.

We hope you enjoy reading and analysing this list and welcome your thoughts at editorial@news-mail.com.au.

Artist Chern'ee Sutton. contributed

35. Chernee Sutton

ARTIST

AT NUMBER 35 is one of the most talented indigenous artists in Australia, Chern'ee Sutton.

Ms Sutton had never painted before she picked up a brush when she was 13.

Her school teacher noticed her latent ability and encouraged her to enter the Yoorellgoo indigenous art competition.

She won that competition and she hasn't looked back since.

The talented indigenous artist continues to make her mark on the art scene promoting her heritage and Bundaberg.

Her art has been emblazoned on NRL football guernseys and is an integral component of Boirobi, the Commonwealth Games mascot.

Ms Sutton was awarded the NAIDOC National Youth of the Year Award in 2014 for her contribution to the arts community.

Angus Irwin. Mike Knott BUN211211ANG1

34. Angus Irwin

NEWSMAIL GENERAL MANAGER

COMING in at number 34 is the NewsMail's general manager Angus Irwin.

Mr Irwin has been at the helm of the NewsMail since 2012.

Mr Irwin completed a BSc at Griffith University in 1984 before starting a decade-long career at Australian Laboratory Services working in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and WA as well as New Zealand and Indonesia.

But in 1994, the "family" business of newspaper publishing called and Mr Irwin became the fourth generation of his family to be involved in newspapers.

He became APN's general manager of the Bundaberg NewsMail in 2012.

He has overseen a 30 per cent growth in readership at the NewsMail and seen the newspaper's circulation return to one of the best in the country.

His proudest achievement since being in Bundaberg would be the establishment of the Bundy Club, a business network club that brings entertaining speakers to Bundaberg and raises money for charities.

Professor Helen Huntly. Contributed

33. Helen Huntly

CQUNIVERSITY PROVOST

PROFESSOR Helen Huntly has been with CQUniversity for more than 25 years.

As provost, Prof Huntly is responsible for leading and driving the university's academic, strategic and operational agendas.

Prof Huntly provides executive leadership to the whole university.

Prof Huntly was named in the 2017 Queen's Birthday Honours List with a Medal of the Order of Australia for her Services to Tertiary Education in Central Queensland.

She has been with CQUniversity for more than 25 years.

Based in Bundaberg, Prof Huntly took up her appointment as provost in late 2016, following her appointment as deputy vice-chancellor Industry, Vocational Training and Access Education Division in 2015.

Prof Huntly has a deep understanding and knowledge of both higher education and vocational training and has played a critical leadership role in the merger of CQUniversity and CQ TAFE.

Alowishus Delicious owner Tracey McPhee. Mike Knott BUN280414EAT1

Tracey McPhee

ALOWISHUS DELICIOUS OWNER

IT'S not only the coffee that helped Tracey McPhee take out number 32 on the list, but the way she is involved in helping the Bundaberg community.

In 2011 Mrs McPhee opened a cafe in the middle of the Bundaberg CBD, Alowishus Delicious.

It paid off and helped the self-motivated entrepreneur build a little coffee empire.

She has recently opened a second franchise in Maryborough.

Aside from a highly successful business plan, the cafe also has a philanthropic arm through its Pay it Forward campaign, raising money, and sandwiches, for the homeless.

She also recently received an Australia Day award from Bundaberg Regional Council.

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said the cafe had established and maintained an incredible standard, and the quality of food, beverage and customer service was testament to Mrs McPhee's commitment to customers.

He said she was the quiet achiever, although it was well-known the business supported many local charitable events such as the annual Mayoral School Chaplaincy Breakfast.

Mrs McPhee is also an advocate for Emily's Voice, which supports women in trouble.

Rena, Trinity, Tam and Gina Dang at the SSS Strawberries packing shed. Eliza Goetze

Dang family

SSS STRAWBERRIES

THERE'S not just one person who has taken the 31st place in Bundy's Most Influential, it's a whole family - the Dang family.

The Dang family runs and owns one of Australia's biggest strawberry farms: SSS Strawberries.

The farm is now run by the second generation of the Dang families' sons and daughters: Victor, Tam, Toan, Gina, Trini and Rena.

The family has enjoyed phenomenal growing success in 10 short years since relocating to Bundaberg with now over 140 acres under cultivation growing over 2.6 million strawberry plants, making them one of the largest strawberry grower in Australia.

Moving to Bundy from WA was a hard decision to make but a decision one had to make in order to expand the family business.

The Dang family has grown to love all that that Bundaberg has to offer, from the wonderful fresh environmental atmosphere of the beaches, the Reefs, the farms to the fresh quality produce, fisheries, the quietness and the summer sun.

The Dang family believes Bundaberg will one day become one of Australia's iconic areas and they're hoping to be one of the businesses to drive Bundy in that direction.

Jack Milbank.

Jack Milbank

BARGARA BREWING CO CEO

THE founder of Bargara Brewing, Jack Milbank, continues to grow his beer empire while promoting Bundaberg and the Southern Great Barrier Reef through his products, so it is no wonder he came in at number 30.

Founded in Bargara in 2014, Mr Milbank's craft beer is now available nation-wide.

Bargara Brewing Company has moved into its home, The Brewhouse, on Tantitha St, Bundaberg, 15 minutes from Bargara.

As a family owned and operated regional Queensland business, Mr Milbank and his wife Jacinta love the region and love beer.

Mr Milbank said his passion for beer had to be shared and that's what drew him to the real brewing experience, just what a beer company should represent.

He says Bargara Brewing "uses the best to produce the best".

"We want craft beer drinking to be a culture of authenticity, mateship, innovation, respect, awareness and appreciation. We want to share our ideas with you, in the hope that while drinking one of our beers you might be inspired to be or do something great."

Trish Mears. Eliza Goetze

Trish Mears

BEST PRACTICE MARKETING MANAGER

THE former head of Bundaberg Broadcasters and now in public relations for Best Practice Software, Trish Mears has her finger in many pies.

She has a reputation for getting the job done.

In her spare time (who knows where she finds it), Ms Mears works with the Playhouse Theatre and can often been seen on stage in the local productions.

Ms Mears also has a voice that may be well known as she has taken on the role of MC at several community events.

Branching out a little more in the community, Ms Mears also became a marriage celebrant in recent years and will often be found down on the foreshore of Bargara helping couples tie the knot.

Before her stint as general manager at Bundaberg Broadcasters, looking after 4BU, Hitz FM and Kix Country, she was principal corporate communications officer for Bundaberg Regional Council, but started in radio on the Sunshine Coast in 1984 and in Bundaberg as station manager of Sea FM from 2001-2008.

Allan Mahoney. Max Fleet BUN170215BLU4

Allan Mahoney

BUNDABERG FRUIT AND VEGETABLE GROWERS CHAIRMAN

ALLAN Mahoney comes in at number 28 on the list of Bundy's most influential.

He is the chairman of BFVG and his guidance since 2014 has helped the organisation go from strength to strength.

Mr Mahoney firmly believes that diversity is the key to the industry.

He spent a decade fighting for the rights of backpackers and took his duty to look after young visitors to his farm seriously.

Mr Mahoney has been working behind the scenes in the produce industry since 1990. In 2001 he joined Perfection Fresh's Victorian operation at the old Melbourne Markets, buying exotic produce for high-end customers.

A Queenslander at heart, Mr Mahoney jumped at the opportunity of returning in 2005 to take on the role as manager of Perfection's Bundaberg value-add facility.

Mr Mahoney's next project, beginning in 2009, was to transform a rundown mango plantation into a 20-hectare blueberry orchard.

He has been the Foundation Board director on the Queensland Horticultural Council since 2014.

Inspector Pat Swindells. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL1

Pat Swindells

BUNDABERG PATROL GROUP INSPECTOR

INSPECTOR Pat Swindells, Bundaberg's highest-ranking police officer, is responsible for maintaining law and order in the region.

His tireless work to bring criminals to justice and his leadership to ensure residents feel safe in their homes at night earnt Insp Swindells the number 27 spot.

Insp Swindells spent time growing up as a child in Bundaberg and while he moved around the state, he has returned to Bundaberg as a police officer on two occasions.

In 1987 he was appointed detective and transferred to Bundaberg. He was stationed here between 1988 and 1993. A promotion to sergeant in 1993 resulted in a transfer to Longreach.

He returned to Bundaberg in 2016 as Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector after serving many years in the Logan District.

"The community really bands together, particularly in the tough times. It is a great place to raise children, and this village has certainly raised some very talented and educated people," he said last year.

His father, Frank Swindells, was Bundaberg's top cop from 1982-1985 before retiring.

John Santalucia. contributed SANTA03

John Santalucia

SANTALUCIA CORPORATION FOUNDER

LANDING in the number 26 spot is a hard-working migrant from Italy who arrived in Australia as a fresh-faced 19-year-old.

No doubt surpassing the aspirations he had when he sailed into Australia in 1951 with just a ten pound note in his pocket, Giovanni "John" Santalucia is the founding father of the Santalucia Corporation and responsible for the development of much of Bundaberg.

He gradually acquired cane farms at Johnston Street Avoca, Greadhead Road, Kepncok and Bargara Rd, Kalkie, in 1964 he won a tender to develop 1525ha of virgin wallum land at Elliott River. In the 1990s Mr Santalucia and the Santalucia Corporation bought and redeveloped Sugarland Shoppingtown (now Stockland Bundaberg) and the company now concentrates on the development of high quality residential, commercial and industrial estates, bulk earthmoving, civil construction and broadacre agricultural production.

His most recent residential development is the Edenbrook estate.

In 2015 Bundaberg Regional Council named a boulevard in Kepnock after John Santalucia. in recognition of his work in assisting the growth of the region's agricultural, commercial and residential sectors.

Recently Mr Rehbein has experienced success with the popular spice turmeric.

Bunda Ginga owner Anthony Rehbein. Jim Alouat

Anthony Rehbein

BUNDA GINGA OWNER

A TRIAL plot of ginger that grew into one of the biggest ginger operations in Queensland has helped Anthony Rehbein take out the number 25 spot.

Mr Rehbein is a fourth-generation farmer on the Hummock and he and his wife Kate manage Bunda Ginga and Hummock Produce, growing watermelons, ginger, pumpkins, potatoes and a small amount of sugarcane.

Mr Rehbein has been the president of the Ginger Association of Australia for the past three years and took on the role of chairman of Research and Development this year. He works tirelessly in grower advocacy and marketing for the industry.

Bunda Ginger is producing the only Australian-grown dried ginger on a commercial scale and in 2016 Bunda Ginger was awarded a gold medal in the prestigious Delicious Produce Awards for its ground ginger product.

Bill Moorhead. Mike Knott BUN100117BILL2

Bill Moorhead

PROPERTY DEVELOPER

DROPPING in at number 24 is developer Bill Moorhead, the general manager of Moorhead Family Communities, Bundaberg.

The qualified land surveyor developed land for sale under the name Multilow before renaming the company Moorhead Family Communities, Bundaberg.

The locally based, family-run company has produced more than 1000 blocks of land for sale in the Bundaberg district over three decades, developing allotments from scratch in Moore Park, Gin Gin, Bundaberg and Childers. Land at Parklands, Paddington Grove and Moore Park Beach Estate ranges from large hinterland blocks to residential blocks.

Last year Mr Moorhead's biggest development to date was approved, the $70 million Headlands Estate.

The 300-plus lot coastal subdivision will be built in four stages on 37ha between Innes Park and Innes Park North, off Logan Rd.

Mr Moorhead is also the Bundaberg branch president of the Urban Development Institute of Australia Queensland.

Impact's CEO Tanya O'Shea. Craig Warhurst

Tanya O'Shea

IMPACT COMMUNITY SERVICES CEO

COMING in at number 23, the head of Impact Community Services has been the driving force behind the not-for-profit's rise in the Bundaberg region.

Appointed as chief executive in 2011, Tanya O'Shea's thinking has led to Impact winning national awards and she is driving one of the biggest projects to date, the establishment of a commercial laundry.

The laundry will be the first of its kind in Bundaberg and ensure the employment of the disadvantaged.

Genuinely committed to community development and the sustainability and financial viability of not-for-profit organisations, Ms O'Shea is continually seeking opportunities to diversify, establish effective partnerships and improve the quality of services for clients and their families.

A director of Surf Life Saving Queensland and Shalom College, Ms O'Shea is also a graduate and member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Australian Psychological Society and Australian Human Resources Institute.

Frank and Lorraine Pyefinch. Max Fleet BUN190413BUS1

Lorraine and Frank Pyefinch

BEST PRACTICE SOFTWARE OWNERS

THE owners of Best Practice Software, Lorraine and Frank Pyefinch, are number 22 on the Most Influential list.

Frank is a doctor and Lorraine was the first mayor of the amalgamated Bundaberg Regional Council.

The couple launched the medical software company in Bundaberg in 2004.

Dr Pyefinch brought not only the benefits of a career as a general practitioner but also more than a decade's experience as a pioneer of medical software development.

During the next decade, Best Practice grew to become the market leader.

It now has offices in Sydney, Brisbane and Hamilton in New Zealand, as well as its multi-building headquarters in Bundaberg.

The company's staff develop, market and support software products for specialists, GPs and allied health professionals.

Before she was mayor, Mrs Pyefinch was a councillor on the now-defunct Bundaberg City Council and was a registered nurse.

She now co-ordinates key business, government and customer relationships as a director on the Best Practice board.

Edwina Rowan at a community rally against domestic violence. Mike Knott BUN111015DOMESTIC5

Edwina Rowan

SOLICITOR

COMING in at number 21 is lawyer Edwina Rowan. Ms Rowan is partner at Charlton's Lawyers and practises in the areas of family law, child protection, domestic violence and criminal law.

Ms Rowan is the vice-president of the Edon Place Domestic and Family Violence Centre, a past secretary of the Bundaberg Law Association and member of the Family Law Pathways Project Steering Committee.

Ms Rowan is passionate about reducing the domestic violence scourge in Bundaberg and is an active member of Australian Lawyers for Human Rights.

Ms Rowan has travelled to Taiwan as a member of the Bundaberg Sunrise Rotary International Exchange program where she visited Taiwanese law offices and courts. She has a degree in journalism and a graduate certificate in criminology.