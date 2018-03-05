Bundy's 50 Most Influential - numbers 11 to 20 revealed

Bundaberg's 50 most influential will be revealed soon.

Bundaberg's 50 most influential will be revealed soon. Crystal Jones

HOW can you compile a list of Bundy's 50 Most Influential without upsetting anyone?

You can't.

For every reader who agrees with this inaugural Power 50 list there will be just as many who don't.

After all, power and influence are completely subjective.

This is the first feature of its type for Bundaberg and one that is expected to cause debate from Bargara to Childers, Burnett Heads to Gin Gin.

But whether you agree with it or not, it provides a fascinating snapshot of the way power is wielded in our city.

With the help of five judges, the NewsMail has ranked the region's 50 most influential people.

It was no easy task with nearly 100 names put forward.

That list was cut to 70 and then each judge ranked them in order from 1 to 50.

The full list appears in tomorrow's NewsMail.

Today we reveal the 10 more influential people, from numbers 21 to 11.

You can check out numbers 35 to 20 here.

We hope you enjoy reading and analysing this list and welcome your thoughts at editorial@news-mail.com.au.

Jason Pascoe. Mike Knott BUN260813DRG1

20. Jason Pascoe

BUNDABERG PORT MANAGER

JASON Pascoe, the man in charge of Bundaberg Port, is a key driver behind its success.

Providing a vital link for the Bundaberg region's industry for more than a century, the Port of Bundaberg is 19km downstream from the city of Bundaberg, about 5km from the mouth of the Burnett River.

Since the Port of Bundaberg was transferred to Gladstone Ports Corporation in November 2009, GPC has been working to develop the port's potential in line with the corporation's mission to responsibly manage, develop and operate port facilities and services for the sustainable economic growth and social prosperity of our region, Queensland and Australia.

Mr Pascoe has overseen the port becoming a State Development Area and the introduction of new businesses and jobs.

He also heads up the Cane2Coral fun run when he's not overseeing the port.

Col Limpus. Eliza Goetze BUN251215COL1

19. Col Limpus

TURTLE RESEARCHER

FOR 50 years Col Limpus has been researching turtles at Mon Repos and it is that work that sees him come in at number 19 on the most influential list.

A Bundy native, Dr Limpus is Queensland's pre-eminent expert on turtles.

Dr Limpus's work with turtles has led to a multi-million-dollar tourism industry for Bundaberg and there are now plans for a new turtle centre to be built on the site, injecting many more millions into the region's economy.

But the most important part of his work is that turtle numbers have stopped declining.

The research at Mon Repos helped convince the Queensland Government to declare the waters off Mon Repos a marine park in 1990 and to make turtle exclusion devices compulsory on fishing trawlers in 2001.

While loggerhead turtles are still on the threatened species list, the population increase is great news for our conservation and ecotourism.

Peter Greensill on his Oakwood farm. Mike Knott BUN071117LNP15

18. The Greensill Family

GREENSILL FARMING GROUP

THE second farming family to make an appearance in the top 20 is the Greensills.

The Greensill Farming Group is a family-based Bundaberg business growing sweet potatoes, watermelons and sugar cane on a 2000ha farm.

The original 27ha farm on the rich red volcanic soil of the Hummock was established in 1945.

The current generation of the Greensill family - Lex, Andrew, and Peter as CEO - has expanded the operation to include significant plantings of sweet potatoes and watermelons, grown in rotation with sugar cane.

Lex Greensill was made a Commander of the British Empire for services to the economy in the 2017 Queen's Birthday Honours List.

In addition to his role and ownership of the Bundaberg farming business, Lex is founder, director and CEO of Greensill Capital, a specialist provider of supply chain finance and working capital for companies globally.

Professor Andy Bridges from CQUniversity. Mike Knott BUN220916CQU8

17. Andy Bridges

DEPUTY VICE CHANCELLOR CQUNIVERSITY

PROFESSOR Bridges joined CQUniversity in 2010 and has led the growth at the university, with student enrolments up 10 per cent.

He joined as Dean of the School of Human, Health and Social Sciences after undertaking senior roles in UK universities.

He has enjoyed many key achievements over the years.

One of those achievements was acting as the vice-chancellor's representative in Bundaberg and the Wide Bay Burnett to help lead the university's growth and development in the region.

Under his watch, the teaching of agriculture, engineering, psychology, accident investigation, social work, physiotherapy, occupational therapy has been facilitated.

It's another feather in his cap that he has achieved year-on-year student growth - there were more than 2000 students at the university in 2016, with even more in 2017.

Prof Bridges has supported the growth of locally relevant research in the region, including in agriculture and gambling.

Research income in 2015 and 2016 exceeded 20 per cent of the overall university target with more than $2 million generated.

Another achievement came when a $5 million Category 1 grant from the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research came the uni's way in 2016-17.

The funding helped support the commercialisation of sweet potato production in Papua New Guinea and $1.4 million grant to research horticulture in Fiji.

Prof Bridges has overseen funding for and development of new infrastructure including a new teaching and research building for engineering, new laboratories and teaching spaces for delivery of physiotherapy and occupational therapy, a staff and student gym and fitness trail and the extensive refurbishment of learning technologies across the campus.

He has also fostered a relationship with Guangxi University, in Bundaberg's sister city, Nanning.

The strong bonds between the two universities have resulted in five groups of 30 students undertaking three-week and four-week study tours.

Each tour injects $150,000 into the local economy and Prof Bridges has overseen the development of joint teaching and research collaborations between the two institutions.

Prof Bridges has created innovative collaborative public-private ventures including a Health Promotion Academic Unit in partnership with the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and Bundaberg Health Promotions.

He was appointed Professor of Health Promotion to lead the unit.

Peta Jamieson.

16. Peta Jamieson

WIDE BAY HEALTH BOARD CHAIRWOMAN

HOLDING down spot number 16 is Peta Jamieson.

Ms Jamieson holds a number of roles in the community and is chairwoman of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board.

Ms Jamieson has more than 20 years' experience with the Queensland Government, Brisbane City Council, private sector and the Local Government Association of Queensland.

After moving back to the Wide Bay-Burnett region she established her own management consultancy, Luminous Project Services, which delivers a range of economic development, leadership and advocacy services for the public and private sector.

Ms Jamieson is a strong advocate for the Bundaberg and Wide Bay-Burnett region.

She actively works with community, commercial and government bodies such as the Wide Bay-Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils, Starfire Solutions and regional councils on a range of local and regional projects and initiatives.

Ms Jamieson is also a director on the Gladstone Ports Corporation Board and a member of its Human Resources Committee, and is an executive member of St Luke's Anglican School Parents and Friends Association.

Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler. Mike Knott BUN270417RUM3

15. Duncan Littler

BUNDABERG RUM SENIOR BRAND MANAGER

VOTED in at number 15 is Duncan Littler.

The senior brand manager at Bundaberg Rum oversaw the million-dollar expansion of the new Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience and museum at East Bundaberg.

Leading the iconic brand on the ground, Mr Littler has been influential in bringing more tourists to the region and spreading Bundaberg's around the world.

The brand has gone from strength to strength, winning world awards and increasing numbers at the Bundaberg Rum Festival and museum each year.

Mr Littler leads more than 30 employees and is tasked with delivering business growth across all areas of the business including sales and marketing, sponsorship, business development and project management. He is also just been appointed as chairman of Bundaberg North Burnett Regional Tourism.

Bill Trevor. Craig Warhurst

14. Bill Trevor

DEPUTY MAYOR OF BUNDABERG

TWELVE places behind his boss Mayor Jack Dempsey is Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor.

The unofficial mayor of Childers is Jack Dempsey's right hand man who leads the council on many vital trade missions.

Mr Trevor has a long history in local government, being the mayor of Isis Shire Council before amalgamation. Importantly, he led the community through the aftermath of the Childers Palace backpacker fire in 2000 in which 15 people lost their lives.

After an eight-year spell from public life he put his hand back up and was elected to Jack Dempsey's team in 2016.

The Division 2 councillor is also chairman of the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils.

His position puts him front and centre of any decisions made throughout the broader Wide Bay region.

He is a proud supporter of the western townships and Bundaberg.

David Batt. Mike Knott BUN251117ELECTION5

13. David Batt

MEMBER FOR BUNDABERG

AT LUCKY 13 is the new Member for Bundaberg, David Batt.

Mr Batt has had little chance to be influential in his new role but the fact that he beat Labor's Leanne Donaldson at November's election gives him some clout.

The former Bundaberg councillor and deputy mayor has a long history in the region.

One of the most noteworthy events during that period was the 2013 flood, at which time Mr Batt was Bundy's disaster recovery co-ordinator.

The youngest of three boys, Mr Batt spent his early years living at the North Bundaberg service station their parents ran. He later helped them deliver newspapers and on their farm, instilling in him a strong work ethic.

He later worked for Woolworths and intended to become a physical education teacher, but applied join to the Queensland Police Service after speaking with an officer at a careers night.

He was a police officer for more than 23 years, rising to the rank of sergeant and running the Police Citizens Youth Club, before being elected to council in 2008.

Trevor Steinhardt and his family supply macadamias to the world. Contributed

12. Steinhardt and Gerry families

MACADAMIAS AUSTRALIA AND FARM FRESH FINE FOODS

ARRIVING at number 12 is the first family entry.

Trevor, Kevin and Leisa Steinhardt and Janelle and Andrew Gerry run Macadamias Australia and Farm Fresh Fine Foods.

The Steinhardts are aggressively planting more trees in the region to export nuts to the world.

The family is planning to build an $11 million plant and tourist centre to create more than 100 jobs for the region and capitalise on Bundaberg being the world's largest grower of macadamias.

Their company is a second-generation, family-owned and operated agribusiness established in 1957.

The company maintains 130,000 macadamia trees and is the only international grower that solely markets 100 per cent of its production - providing its customers with a consistent and reliable supply of premium quality macadamias.

The family prides itself on its long-term working relationships with existing customers and welcomes overseas buyers.

Janelle and Andrew Gerry take care of the Farm Fresh Fine Foods side of the business.

They have been leading the way in value adding Bundaberg produce for sale across the nation. Their world-class factory on Goodwood Rd supplies the domestic and international food service industry including airlines, global fast food chains, cafe and restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, mining camps and delicatessens, all from its Bundaberg home.

The diverse multi-functional plant provides the capacity to produce more than 4000 tonnes of quality product annually.

Newly appointed Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Steve Johnston. Contributed

11. Steve Johnston

CEO OF BUNDABERG REGIONAL COUNCIL

AT NUMBER 11 is Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Steve Johnston.

The former State Government advisor was appointed as CEO in late 2016, taking over from long-time CEO Peter Byrne.

Mr Johnston is key in Mayor Jack Dempsey's election promise to have the best operating council in Queensland.

He is in control of the council's massive workforce and a $250 million budget which affects the lives of every citizen in the Bundaberg region.

Mr Johnston is the former Bundaberg Regional Council deputy CEO and Isis Shire Council CEO.

Before rejoining the council he was the deputy director-general at the Department of Local Government, Infrastructure and Planning.

He was also the State Government adviser appointed to try to fix the chaotic and dysfunctional Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Mr Johnston has a great amount of knowledge from his work in the public and private sector.