Bundy's 1940s grocery stores remembered

OLDEN DAYS: The staff of O'Reilley's store - Eric O'Reilly, Bill Groszman, a boy Cowan, Keith Miles and Bill Miller. Contributed

KEITH Miles has shared a little snippet of memory lane in the form of a photo from the 1940s.

Mr Miles, now in his 90s, once worked at O'Reilly's grocery store which is now the Hut.

"There were three brothers, Charles, Eric and Phil,” he said.

"Eric, the only to marry, and his daughter is living at Pine Creek and Eric is a chemist, I believe.”

It had been a two-storey shop and Mr Miles said it was always good fun carrying the light-weight stores upstairs, about 30 steps up and down.

"We worked 8 to 5 and closed for one hour at lunch where we would sit out the front eating our goodies,” Mr Miles said.

"There are still two of us living - myself and Bill Miller - both in our staggering 90s.”

Mr Miles said some of the "oldies” may remember the other grocery shops of the era, too.

"In those days, there were four main groceries - O'Reilly's, McGill's, H.T. Christensen and Penney's,” he said.

"Bill Miller and I would hop on our bikes after work and pick up Nugget Ford and have a milkshake near Station News.”