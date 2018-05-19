Bundy's 10 most tagged businesses on Instagram

TAGGED: Bundaberg Sandblasting, Nourish cafe and RiverFeast have all had a shout-out.

BUNDABERG people love hashtagging and they love their businesses, so it's no surprise the two things go so well together.

Instagram is an image-sharing phone app that allows users to share images and tag them with different titles so other people searching those terms can find them.

We took a look at our top tags to see the businesses making it big on Insta.

Nourish owner Judy Plath. Eliza Goetze

1. Nourish

For regular Bundaberg favourite Nourish, it's all about preparing simple food the right way.

"I try and keep the recipes with the comforting flavours we all grew up with,” owner Judy Plath said.

"I'm not doing anything too fancy, just fresh cooking from the heart.”

Mrs Plath said there was currently a big interest among diners in ethical meats.

"Whether it's organic chicken or grain-fed beef, people seem to be more concerned about where their meat is coming from,” she said.

The cafe uses fresh produce including local, slow-grown bananas that have more flavour than mass-produced varieties.

Mrs Plath said she was gearing up for WinterFeast with the Pantry Secrets and Morning Tea with Nana's and Nourish - a behind-the-scenes look at the region's produce.

The healthy cafe topped the list of most tagged local places on Facebook.

The American style burger at James's Place. Crystal Jones

2. At James's Place

Owner James Lee puts the cafe's success down to fresh ingredients.

"We're updating our menu all the time and have friendly and honest service,” he said.

"Plus we serve up the best omelette, steak burger and coffee.”

Bundaberg Roses is popular on Instagram. Crystal Jones

3. Bundaberg Roses

Bundaberg Roses sells Fresh Cut roses and gerberas to the general public, florist and wholesalers.

The family has been in the industry for more 30 years.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks on sale in Norway. Joachim Klein

4. Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is an iconic Australian family-owned business, based in the small Queensland town that shares its name, Bundaberg.

Established in 1968, the company had a vision to create craft brewed premium non-alcoholic beverages using time-honoured brewing methods and the best quality ingredients. Despite the passing of time, very little has changed in the way Bundaberg Brewed Drinks make its beverages.

Over the years, the company has carved out a unique niche in a highly competitive market, both nationally and internationally, taking the Bundaberg name and quality brews to more than 44 countries across the globe.

The Fleming family believe that being a family-owned Queensland company has had huge impact on how they do business.

Team members are undoubtedly a key ingredient in the business' success, all 200 employees are seen as extended family.

From here, the family is dedicated to ensuring Bundaberg Brewed Drinks continues to adapt, change and grow to meet the needs set by an ever-changing market in one of the most competitive industries in the world; whilst ensuring they stay true to their roots.

Camera House on Bourbong St. Crystal Jones

5. Camera House

Camera House has been Bundaberg's local photo shop for years and offers a range of services and gadgets.

Being a photography business, it's no surprise they ranked fifth most tagged on Instagram - a photography app.

F45 Bundaberg is more than just a gym to its members.

6. f45 Gym

Personal trainer Kyle Crouch said F45 was all about training as a team.

"F45 Training Bundaberg is not like your standard gym,” he said.

"We are part of the fastest growing franchise in the world that drives a 'team training' philosophy; Our members are made welcome a soon as they step into the studio and instantly become part of our F45 Family.

"We are changing lives. Through our daily high intensity sessions and eight-week challenges, our members are boasting complete lifestyle changes, both physically and mentally.”

Mr Crouch said the gym always tried to innovate.

"The F45 brand is leaps and bounds ahead of anything similar, using the latest research, technology and equipment to keep our members on their toes and always experiencing a new workout,” he said.

"Providing personal training in a group environment and exercise demonstrations with all equipment laid out for you, a 45-minute session at F45 Bundaberg will have you leaving sweaty, 700 calories down, feeling amazing and addicted.”

Bundaberg Sandblasting owner Wayne Edwards talks with Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt. Max Fleet BUN130813LNP3

7. Bundaberg Sandblasting

Bundaberg Sandblasting made it to number seven on the list.

"Maybe because of the diverse range of services we supply and the unique projects we are involved in,” owner Wayne Edwards said.

"After 20 years in business we have a great clientele base and awesome team around us will all types of acquired skills.”

Phil Cavanagh's with Bundaberg Coffee's cold brewed coffee. EXP Coffee

8. Bundaberg Coffee

Bundaberg Coffee is a growing local business specialising in craft brewed coffee.

"Our Bundaberg Coffee brand has be growing and popularity of this craft brewed coffee has surprised us,” owner Kellie Tate said.

"It is a very smooth pure coffee that is generally mixed with milk.

"We only use fresh ingredients and brew in small batches to ensure consistency and quality.”

Ms Tate said there would soon be more places where locals could get their brewed coffee fix.

"It's available bottled in the fridge at Leaf 'n' Bean and soon at selected cafes in the Bundaberg region,” she said.

"We can also make up fresh to order with a variety of milks or people can buy the concentrate to mix up at home.”

HRH Prince Charles visits the Bundaberg Rum Distillery. Mike Knott

9. Bundaberg Rum

Bundaberg Rum is a local icon and it's no surprise it made it into the top 10.

Perhaps some of those tags may have come from a recent visit to the distillery by Prince Charles.

Craig Warhurst at RiverFeast on Australia Day. Mike Knott BUN260118SOCIALS19

10. RiverFeast

RiverFeast general manager Karen Wittkopp belives the weekly food and entertainment hub over east is so popular because it is a family friendly Friday night event.

"We have great food and retail, craft beers, wines and ciders and amazing sunset views over the Burnett River,” she said.

"We also hire the venue for any private events including corporate functions, weddings and birthdays.”