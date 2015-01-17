Bundy's 10 most mysterious UFO sightings

STRANGE LIGHTS: West Bundaberg resident Ryan Peat saw some strange coloured lights in the sky on Thursday evening. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet

1. Blue light over West Bundaberg

Ryan Peat was left astonished after a blue light appeared in the night sky over Bundy.

"I have never witnessed anything like it before. It was the coolest thing I have ever seen," he said.

2. Spooky blue lights

A reader contacted the NewsMail in 2013 after she saw a strange light in the sky.

"At about 9.15pm as I was watching television I saw through the open lounge room door a blue light that came down like a beam not far from our house, or at least it looked like that," she said.

3. Strange green cylinder spotted

ONE NewsMail reader sent in their account to staff at the paper, after initially being reluctant for fear of ridicule. However, they decided to share their story while keeping their name withheld.

Driving home in Bundaberg on the night of January 16, the anonymous witness said they saw a green cylinder in the sky.

"I didn't mention it to the others in the car until suddenly the object shot straight up into the air... pretty much exactly the opposite way a meteor would," the witness said.

4. Kitty cat-napped by aliens?

"A strange, almost twisted crescent shape hurtled from the sky near us. It was not too big - an odd crinkled shape of light and shade on a shaft of energy/light," she said.

The anonymous NewsMail reader said they then saw a cat appear from nowhere.

5. Childhood sighting still haunts

"It was a crystal clear day, not a single cloud in the sky… I was watching it for a good minute or so while we were driving over near the cemetery at Avoca," says Amber Beattie, who can't get the image of a silver object in the sky out of her mind.

6. Retired rail worker doesn't forget what he saw

On a Saturday evening in 1967, Victor Olsen said he was on the driver's assistant shift when something otherworldly happened as the train routinely slowed down.

En route to Bundaberg from Maryborough, Mr Olsen could hardly believe his eyes as an alien craft appeared and started to hover in front of the train.

"We were working on the train from Maryborough to Bundaberg and it was just before we got to Thabeban," he said.

Mr Olsen said he could even make out a figure in the craft.

7. Is it a bird? Definitely not, says birdwatcher

"After watching for a few minutes, I suddenly noticed several very tiny but very bright lights come up from the right and merge with the large object," said Richard Gear.

8. Childers sightings consistent, says UFO expert

UFO researcher Mary Rodwell said Childers woman Diane Styles' sighting of a UFO was similar to others than had been reported in ther region.

"It looks like it's got little lights all around it," Mrs Styles said.

"Then it looks like it's opening up into a dome on a round bottom."

PHOTO EVIDENCE: A photograph of the mysterious object Childers resident Diane Styles (inset) spotted in the sky near her home.

9. Another Childers camper sees things he can't explain

"It rose higher and higher and I thought 'that's not a star' and a beam of light came to the ground and there was no noise."

10. Strange light and noise is felt by many, baffles almost everyone

In February 2016, residents across Bundaberg and as far as Rockhampton.

The sound was described as a sonic boom that rattled windows across the region.