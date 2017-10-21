Bundy's 10 best restaurants as rated on Trip Advisor

BUNDABERG has no shortage of amazing places to eat or grab an amazing coffee.

Here's a list of the top 20 most highly ranked eateries in the region.

OODIES CAF: Chef Ben Vittle with the Works Burger. Tomato, beetroot, house made patty caramelised onion, cheese, egg, streaky bacon, lettuce, locally baked brioche roll. Mike Knott BUN090916BURGER6

1. Oodies

Arty North Bundy icon Oodies has been ranked Bundy's favourite eatery according to its ranking on Trip Advisor.

Of 288 reviews, 191 rate it excellent and 82 rate it very good.

They have zero "terrible” ratings.

"Great food, atmosphere is terrific and really friendly staff,” writes Kaydee A.

"The decor is very eclectic and the prices a very reasonable.

"Great for catching up with friends and it is just over the bridge on the North side of Bundaberg town centre with heaps of parking.

Find it at: 103 Gavin St.

The custard-filled sherbet donut at Indulge. Crystal Jones

2. Indulge

No stranger to top gongs, Indulge comes in at number two.

"This place is a must if you're in Bundaberg. Imagine amazing local Bundaberg produce cooked by 'Melbourne Quality' chefs,” writes Symon P.

Find it at: 80 Bourbong St.

Bundy Food Tours' Suzie Clarke at Grunske's on the River on the 2017 Winterfeast Artisan Food Tour. Eliza Goetze

3. Grunske's

Lovers of seafood can't get enough of this place.

"Glad we booked. Our seafood dishes were all first-class: beautifully cooked and well presented,” said Canberra visitor Neville B.

Find it at: 11e Petersen St.

4. Curry Quest

Who doesn't love a good curry?

It seems many in Bundaberg adore a blend of delicious spices, meat and veg.

"As a family, we have eaten here quite a few times and the food is always excellent. Great value for money and a good selection of dishes. The staff are always friendly,” says Bundy's blitz041299.

Find it at: 55 Walker St

One of the tasty pizza options at the Spotted Dog tavern.

5. Spotted Dog Tavern

"We eat regularly at this establishment and have never had a less than excellent meal,” says Rhonda L.

Find it at: 217 Bourbong St.

6. The Brewhouse

Victorian visitor Charlie S said the offerings were top notch.

"We brought a friend for dinner, and had the pizzas - even the Gluten Free bases were excellent. Beer Tasting Paddle was good,” they said.

Find it at: 10 Tantitha St.

LES CHEFS: Lamb shanks and gnocchi with caramelised sweet potato. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN190215LES6

7. Les Chefs

"My family stopped at Bundaberg for the night and the motel we stayed at had this restaurant at the front, definitely worth stopping at! Everyone loved their meals and the pav was awesome!” wrote Lisa T.

Find it at: 238 Bourbong St.

8. Your Choice Indian Cuisine

Find it at: 48a Woongarra St.

"Attended for birthday dinner. Meal was great, service was friendly and efficient. Nothing was to much trouble,” said Donna B.

SABROSA STEAKHOUSE: T-bone steak available at Sabrosa Steakhouse. Photo taken on Thursday, 4 December 2014. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN041214SAB3

9. Sabrosa Steakhouse

"Sabrosa Steakhouse never disappoints! The food is delicious, and the service is always exceptional. Highly recommend!” says bundy2010.

Find it at: 167a Bourbong st.

MEEKAK: The new Korean restaurant in Bourbong Street. Mike Knott BUN170517MEEKAK13

10. Meekak Korean Barbecue

The recently opened Meekak has won plenty of praise.

"Ok so came here with some friends for dinner. I love all you can eat, and was so excited when I found out that this was an all you can eat barbecue Korean buffet!” wrote Nicole M.

Find it at: 222 Bourbong St.

To find out more, head to Trip Advisor.