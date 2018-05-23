Bundy youth jobs in focus: Expo delivers for future workers

DECIDING what you want to do for the rest of your life can be a daunting task, and Bundaberg Regional Youth Hub is well aware of the challenges involved.

With youth unemployment hitting 28.7% in Wide Bay, the annual Careers Expo is an increasingly important event that yesterday saw around 1300 students pass through the Multiplex facility.

The hub's project officer, Alana Sinnamon, said the hub was an initiative of the six state high schools and was a collaboration to help students successfully transition after leaving school.

"Sometimes there is a little bit of lag between finishing school and either going into study or work,” Ms Sinnamon said.

"However we really want to inspire those kids to find their careers or even just find employment after school.

"Even being able to talk to employers directly instead of assuming what an employer will want, it's really vital for these kids to get in front of these employers.”

BOTS ABOUT: Kepnock State High School student Callan Howard, 16, is shown how to operate a drone with a camera by TAFE Queensland Screen an Media lecturer Adrian Combes at the Bundaberg Careers Day on Tuesday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

The expo is organised for students from Years 10 to 12 but some Year 9 students were introduced this year as a trial.

"A lot of the students that have been coming each year have made up their mind about what they want to do after school,” Ms Sinnamon said.

"Some are still sitting on the fence, and a lot of them want to talk to the universities.”

TAFE Queensland business development officer Steve Howard said access to the 60 stall holders was invaluable.

"There's a wide range of career opportunities here,” Mr Howard said.

"We've had a lot of inquiries around health and also had a fair bit of interest around the drone technology as well.”

Mr Howard's advice for job seekers was to follow their interests and pursue a particular qualification in that field.