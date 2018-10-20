Bundy youth detained after bashing, attempted robbery

IN COURT: A youth has been detained in custody for his involvement in a violent incident.

A BUNDABERG teenager has been sentenced to nine months detention for his role in a brutal group assault on a couple of innocent passers-by.

Appearing before Judge Leanne Clare yesterday, the 15-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted robbery for his involvement in the incident.

Judge Clare said the defendant was among a group of youths and while he did not throw the first punch, he was "looking for someone to bash”.

"These two people on the street had done nothing to you, they were completely innocent, there was a demand for money, your friend began the assault ... you joined in by punching the man in the face and chipping his tooth,” she said.

"Later on, you blamed the victim for provoking the situation, that is completely untrue, you denied the attempted robbery.

"Though by pleading guilty you have since admitted it.

"The report from Youth Justice which is based on interviews with you last week indicate a lack of remorse and a lack of empathy.”

After reviewing the defendant's relevant history, Judge Clare described it as a history which "demonstrates a resistance to rehabilitative programs and support put in place to help”.

"Your counsel has said after being interviewed by the department you have acknowledged to your lawyers that you have a drug problem and that you are willing to get help,” she said.

"I hope that's true, but it is hard to place a lot of weight on that in the light of what you said a week earlier and in the light of how you have behaved on probation in the past.”

In handing down her sentence, Judge Clare said she also took into account his intellectual impairment and a violent upbringing.

"You were exposed to trauma and violence which no child should see and that has normalised violence for you,” she said.

"That upbringing is not your fault and you cannot be punished for that.”

No conviction was recorded.

He will serve at least half of the nine months in detention.