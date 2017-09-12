28°
Bundy WWII veteran to be laid to rest

Dennis Andrews.
Dennis Andrews. Paul Donaldson BUN090917WAR1

A BUNDABERG Second World War veteran who received the French's highest military honour will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Dennis Easte Andrews died last week. He was 92.

Last year, Mr Andrews was finally awarded the French Legion of Honour, an award he treasured.

Mr Andrews enlisted in the Royal Australian Air Force on February 1951 in London as a clerk administrative.

During his 26-year military career, he was posted to many countries including Thailand and Malaysia.

He worked his way up to the rank of squadron leader.

On his 35th mission for the RAAF, Mr Andrews' plane was shot down and he spent more than nine months in a German POW camp.

His final posting was to support command in Melbourne and he was discharged from the RAAF on April 21, 1977.

Mr Andrews' funeral will be held Wednesday, September 13 at the Chapel of Des Allen and Co Funerals at 10.30am.

