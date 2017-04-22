27°
News

Bundy women to lead from the front at parade

Ashley Clark
| 22nd Apr 2017 12:22 PM
HONOUR: Jennifer Waldron, president of the Bundaberg and District Ex-Service Women's Association.
HONOUR: Jennifer Waldron, president of the Bundaberg and District Ex-Service Women's Association.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR the first time in many years, the Bundaberg district's female veterans will lead the veteran contingent of marchers at the Bundaberg City Anzac Day March on Tuesday.

Bundaberg and District Ex-Service Women's Association president Jennifer Waldron is ecstatic about the decision and said it had been a long time since a march was lead by women.

"In 1967 we were established and the following year we were afforded the honour of leading the parade,” she said.

"Women led the parade for years and years back in those days.

"Then it dropped off and as other units had milestones that particular contingent led the march - that has been the tradition.”

SERVICEWOMEN: Bundaberg servicewomen (clockwise from above) Eileen Woods; Ethel Bourke, WRAAF 1962-1996, and Alice Bull, AWAS 1942-1945.
SERVICEWOMEN: Bundaberg servicewomen (clockwise from above) Eileen Woods; Ethel Bourke, WRAAF 1962-1996, and Alice Bull, AWAS 1942-1945.

In recognition of the association's 50th anniversary in July, the group was granted the leading position this year, an honour that Mrs Waldron said would be a highlight for their 25 marchers.

"It is great, it gives us a massive sense of pride,” she said.

"We will be marching at the 8.30am city parade and it is not just for our association members, it is for any service woman, past or present.

"All women veterans are invited to march behind our new women veterans sign or are welcome to join us.”

Alice Bull, AWAS 1942- 1945
Alice Bull, AWAS 1942- 1945

Mrs Waldron said not only would there be a great female presence in the march, but the Dawn Service would also open with an address to be given by Lieutenant Alison Cranston of the Royal Australian Navy and many female guest speakers would feature on the day.

"The stars obviously aligned in 2017 to put servicewomen in the spotlight for a few minutes on Anzac Day,” she said.

In the lead-up to the association's 50th anniversary, Mrs Waldron has also been busy organising a book filled with the stories of Bundaberg women from each World War and beyond.

Ethel Bourke, WRAAF 1962-1966
Ethel Bourke, WRAAF 1962-1966

"It took about five years in the making,” she said.

"The official version will be released in July, coinciding with the Salute to Servicewomen exhibition at the Bundaberg Airport.”

The book, called Special Edition Chests Out - Members Memories, will be available to purchase through the Bundaberg and District Ex-Service Women's Association.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  anzac 2017 bundaberg servicewomen veterans women of war

Parents powerless to bring 14-year-old runaway home

Parents powerless to bring 14-year-old runaway home

"I JUST want to tell him I love him and miss him.” These are the words of a distraught Bundaberg mother.

Lana's Farmers Markets finalising stallholders

The construction site of Lanas Farmers Markets on Stancer Crt.

New markets getting a step closer

Bundy prodigy comes back for eisteddfod

CENTRE STAGE: Bundaberg's Jack McGovern in Rent, a rock musical. Jack will be adjudicating this year's speech and drama eisteddfod.

Welcome to this year's speech and drama eisteddfod

Make sure you've got an umbrella on hand

Gentle rain could be set to fall.

Light rain set to fall

Local Partners

New light on Bargara Dawn Service

THE Bargara Anzac Day Dawn Service will be reaching new heights and new people this year with numerous changes including live streaming to France.

Bundy prodigy comes back for eisteddfod

CENTRE STAGE: Bundaberg's Jack McGovern in Rent, a rock musical. Jack will be adjudicating this year's speech and drama eisteddfod.

Welcome to this year's speech and drama eisteddfod

Blast from the past at weekend's Antiques Fair

GREAT PLATE: Robert Neilsen with a Royal Worcester plate by Harry Stinton 1960.

Blast from the past with antiques fair

You can save dogs' lives just by having fun

DOG LOVERS: Red Collar Rescues Rebecca Ballyantyne, terry Collins, Di McGregor, Yari Ottoboni, Lisa Marriot Annaliese and Tracey Amos will be holding their Family Fun Day this weekend in Bundaberg.

Have fun for a good cause

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, April 20

GET CRAFTY: Make a tiny terrarium at a BRAG workshop tonight.

Five things you need to know in Bundy today

Bundy prodigy comes back for eisteddfod

Bundaberg's speech and drama fraternity eagerly warms up for the beginning of this year's eisteddfod.

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg pledge big sum to flood appeal

LOCALS: Australian actors Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg arrive for the 6th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 January 2017.

Stars confirmed donation to Rise Above the Flood

Logies tips: Who will walk away with the statues?

Gold Logie winner Waleed Aly after the 2016 Logie Awards.

Waleed Aly is tipped to walk away with the golden gong.

Book Review: The Shape of Us by Lisa Ireland

Cook says it's almost as if this was written with her in mind

Dave Hughes ready to push boundaries at Logies

Dave Hughes is getting ready to host the Logies.

Will Dave Hughes push the envelope too far at the Logies?

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $284,900

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

AT JUST $469,000, IT IS OVER $100,000 BELOW THE SELLER&#39;S BUILD COST

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $469,000

BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOOM HOME ON 15 ACRES Less than 12 months old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and...

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $229,000

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $209,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $319,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $255,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $365,000

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!