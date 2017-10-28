Bundy woman's trip of a lifetime to India

INDIA TRIP: Jody Griffiths recently travelled to India and said it was an experience she would never forget.

SEEING the Taj Mahal up close has always been a dream for Bundaberg woman Jody Griffiths.

This month, she got to experience the country in all it's regal beauty and said it was something everyone who loves to travel should do.

"The Taj Mahal by sunrise and sunset was magnificent - what a beautiful marble marvel,” she said.

"It took 22 years to make it and 30,000 people visit it each day.

"It is certainly spectacular to see.”

Ms Griffiths said she travelled to India on October 6 on a nine-day group charter tour, visiting the Golden Triangle of Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.

"A highlight was going to the grave of Abdul Karim, he was the Indian servant (Munshi) of Queen Victoria,” she said.

"The movie, Victoria & Abdul, is showing at cinemas now and I was lucky enough to go to his gravestone in Agra.”

Ms Griffiths said her trip left her feeling many emotions, and while the architecture of the palaces and temples was breathtakingly beautiful, she said there was also a darker side to the country.

"It is certainly an eye opener, if you haven't seen the bad poverty and homelessness before.

"It was sad seeing beggars coming up to the car and tapping on the windows for money, and the rubbish in the streets.

"The cows, goats and dogs live in the streets too, so that took a bit of getting used to and their traffic is super crazy.”

But Ms Griffiths said poverty was part of the Indian way of life and it was something that made her reflect on her own world back at home.

"You have to look past the sad things and see their culture and how they live,” she said.

"We are so lucky to live here in Aussie, we live like royalty compared to a lot of people in India.”

For those wanting to travel to the country, Ms Griffiths said organisation was key.

"My advice is to go on an organised tour as their roads and public transport between cities aren't that great,” she said.

"You get to see a lot more with a tour guide and driver.”

Ms Griffiths said the trip was one dream she could now tick off her bucket list.

"An experience and adventure I will never forget,” she said.

"I even came home with some beautiful handmade cashmere Indian rugs and a beautiful marble coaster with 253 gems in it.

"It was truly an amazing trip and recommend everyone to go visit India.”