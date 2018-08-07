Menu
Award-wining artwork Salute to Gai-I will be part of the touring exhibition. Contributed
Bundy woman's stunning artwork captures award

by Toni Benson-rogan
7th Aug 2018 10:00 AM
BUNDABERG'S Llewellyn Swallow has won the CQUniversity (CQU) Creates Indigenous Art award with her submission titled Salute to Gai-I.

The acrylic painting is said to depict the travel lines of Indigenous clans where they would gather at traditional ceremonial grounds between the mountains of Baga and Gai-I.

Ms Swallow said her inspiration for the piece came from seeing stories in the media calling for landmarks to be called by their indigenous names.

"I get an idea in my head when I've read a story and think 'yes I can paint something to the story',” she said.

Llewellyn Swallow proudly standing beside her award-winning artwork Contributed

CQU Creates is an annual visual arts prize held for current and past students or staff from CQUniversity.

Now in it's fifth year, CQU Creates awards $3500 across four different awards and showcases the winning artworks in a touring exhibition stopping in Rockhampton, Mackay, Bundaberg, and Gladstone.

Ms Swallow said she felt very privileged to win the award for her artwork which took her several months to create and said she will likely spend the prize money on more art supplies.

You can view Ms Swallow's award-winning Salute to Gai-I in Building 5 at CQUniversity Bundaberg, University Dr, on August 24 from 9am-4pm and August 25 from 9am-1pm.

