Bundy woman wins $20k New York acting school scholarship

Former Bundaberg High School student Alana Bellert made it to the semi-finals of the modelling competition of the World Championships of Performing Arts at Los Angeles and has won a scholarship to a prestigious New York acting school.

FROM Donut King to acting queen, Alana Bellert is off to New York to pursue her dreams after securing a $20,000 scholarship with a prestigious acting school.

The former Bundy High student returned from Los Angeles last week where she represented Australia at the World Championships of Performing Arts.

"It's the Olympics for acting, dancing, modelling and singing," she said.

It's also an opportunity to network, do workshops and meet like-minded individuals from across the world.

The 23-year-old burgeoning actress/model battled against teams from 49 countries in the competition where every participant knows one false step can make or break their careers.

Alana overcame her nerves and used all the skill and poise taught to her at Goodwin Performing Arts at the Sunshine Coast to make it to the semi-final round in the modelling competition of her age group.

She also won three medals; gold for spokesmodelling, silver for formal wear, bronze for casual wear and was an overall division winner for spokesmodelling.

But her life-changing moment was yet to come.

"After the competition, they have an awards ceremony," Alana said.

Alana was stunned, when the MC announced the winners of a two-year scholarship to New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

"I heard my name read out and I cried," she said.

"I went and hugged my coaches Alison and Britt Goodwin."

Famous alumni from the New York acting school include Lost star Matthew Fox and Riverdales's Ashleigh Murray.

Alana now needs to organise a student visa for her trip to the Big Apple.

She has until August next year to take up the scholarship.

"I didn't know about the championships and I want people to know what an amazing opportunity it is," she said.