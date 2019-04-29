Bundy woman will be cheering sister on Master Chef

SISTER ACT: Bundaberg's Lisa Sly with Newcastle woman Stephanie de Sousa who is on Master Chef and their sister Therese Alexander from the Gold Coast.

IT'S going to be an exciting night for Bundaberg woman Lisa Sly.

Her sister, Stephanie De Sousa, will make her television debut today as a contestant on Master Chef.

The reality cooking show's 2019 premiere airs tonight at 7.30pm.

"It's very exciting, it's a big deal,” Ms Sly said.

"It's very interesting seeing it from the other side.”

No matter the circumstances, Ms Sly said her sister was always in the kitchen.

"Steph probably is the chef of the family,” she said.

"They have a big handmade pizza oven in the backyard and make gourmet pizzas.

"Her husband is Indian so they often do Indian feasts with all the fresh spices.”

Ms De Sousa recently spoke to Food & Wine, saying her experience going on the show was one she was dreaming of.

"I'm a massive fan of the show and have watched it every year,” she said.

"Seeing myself on some of the ads for this series has been very surreal.”

Ms Sly said that growing up in a farm environment helped foster a love of food.

"We are from a farm in Tasmania so we grew all our own food and milked our own cows,” she said.

She noted it was ironic that Stephanie's maiden name was Alexander, the name of a famous cook.

Ms Sly and her family will be gathered around the TV tonight.

"We're ready to roll,” she said.

"We have another sister Bernadette and mum Helen Alexander on the Gold Coast too all very proud watching tonight.

"We're hoping she gets an apron.”