Bundy woman turns love of gardens into a business

FRESH TASTE: Georgie Richards has started a new business making custom built vegie gardens to fit in any house or unit.

A YOUNG Bundaberg woman has taken her love of gardening and turned it into a business.

Georgie-Lee Richards has started Leaf It To Me Veggie Gardens, a service that allows people to have a custom-made vegetable garden of their own without the hard work.

"I just always had an interest in vegetable gardening and growing my own,” she said.

The keen green thumb said her dad had loved gardening and that was where it all began.

"I wanted to do my gardens full-time and had people tell me I should do it and it started from there,” she said.

One of Georgie-Lee's barbecue herb boxes.

"I usually meet with the person before and find out what they want and what they want to grow.”

Miss Richards said she then gives the customer a quote before carrying out the gardening.

Once the gardens are planted, clients simply keep up watering and reap the delicious rewards.

"I tend to just stick to vegetables, most of the time I'll add a few marigolds just because it helps with companion planting,” she said.

"I just love growing my own fresh produce and knowing where it's all come from.”

Miss Richards said she can create different kinds of vegetable patches, including raised beds and shapes in the ground.

To find out more about Miss Richards' business, check out the Leaf It To Me Veggie Gardens page on Facebook.