Bundy woman taking on the boys in her Honda Civic

REPRESENTING not only Bundaberg but also the girls, dirt diva Rachael Jenkins is on her way to Gympie to compete in the Queensland National 4's competition today.

"I'm excited but really nervous at the same time because I'm the only girl racing, so the pressure's on,” the local speedway champion said.

Ms Jenkins will be racing her iconic pink Honda Civic around the track against about 24 other drivers in the four-cylinder sedan challenge today.

The 20-year-old said being the only girl and one of the youngest in the competition isn't something she takes lightly.

"I've just been making sure everything with the car is right and I've done some races so I can get my head around the track,” she said.

"Most tracks are in the shape of an oval, but this one is more kidney shaped, so it has a hairpin corner and a hill.

"It's probably one of the hardest tracks to race on in Queensland.”

Having raced several times already this season, Ms Jenkins said ensuring her car was up to scratch was paramount, after experiencing some "bad luck”.

During the tournament, there will be three heat races of 12 laps each and one feature race of 40 laps.

Having always been at the track as a child and influenced by her father's racing career, racing is in her blood.

"Dad was racing before I was born and then picked it up again when I was little so I was always there,” she said.

"When I was 13 I found the Juniors Sedan category and I've been racing ever since.”

As the first female to qualify in the A-main event, two years ago, Ms Jenkins has no intention of taking her foot off the accelerator.

Ms Jenkins said she loves the adrenaline of racing, the power of the car and the people she races with.

"Speedway is family,”she said.

"I'll be racing until I'm 100.”

With her eyes on the checkered flag, Ms Jenkins said her goal for the weekend is to place in the top 10.

Engines start revving from 5pm at the Gympie Speedway.