33°
News

Bundy woman taking on the boys in her Honda Civic

Mikayla Haupt
| 4th Mar 2017 12:00 PM
JENKO: Rachael Jenkins is the only female driver competing in the Queensland National 4s race in Gympie this weekend.
JENKO: Rachael Jenkins is the only female driver competing in the Queensland National 4s race in Gympie this weekend. Mike Knott BUN030317JENKINS1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

REPRESENTING not only Bundaberg but also the girls, dirt diva Rachael Jenkins is on her way to Gympie to compete in the Queensland National 4's competition today.

"I'm excited but really nervous at the same time because I'm the only girl racing, so the pressure's on,” the local speedway champion said.

Ms Jenkins will be racing her iconic pink Honda Civic around the track against about 24 other drivers in the four-cylinder sedan challenge today.

The 20-year-old said being the only girl and one of the youngest in the competition isn't something she takes lightly.

"I've just been making sure everything with the car is right and I've done some races so I can get my head around the track,” she said.

"Most tracks are in the shape of an oval, but this one is more kidney shaped, so it has a hairpin corner and a hill.

"It's probably one of the hardest tracks to race on in Queensland.”

Having raced several times already this season, Ms Jenkins said ensuring her car was up to scratch was paramount, after experiencing some "bad luck”.

During the tournament, there will be three heat races of 12 laps each and one feature race of 40 laps.

Having always been at the track as a child and influenced by her father's racing career, racing is in her blood.

"Dad was racing before I was born and then picked it up again when I was little so I was always there,” she said.

"When I was 13 I found the Juniors Sedan category and I've been racing ever since.”

As the first female to qualify in the A-main event, two years ago, Ms Jenkins has no intention of taking her foot off the accelerator.

Ms Jenkins said she loves the adrenaline of racing, the power of the car and the people she races with.

"Speedway is family,”she said.

"I'll be racing until I'm 100.”

With her eyes on the checkered flag, Ms Jenkins said her goal for the weekend is to place in the top 10.

Engines start revving from 5pm at the Gympie Speedway.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg dirt diva fast and the furious fast and the glamorous four cylinders gympie speedway honda civic local motorsport queensland national 4's racheal jenkins racing racing 2017 sedans speedway speedway titles tracks

Where you need to be for the best live music

IF YOU’RE into music, this city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Water security a priority for Bundaberg: Nicholls

Water security a priority for Bundaberg: Nicholls

WATER security for the Bundaberg region; naming and shaming of young criminals and a 10-year action plan for the Bruce Highway all part of LNP plan.

Bundaberg region drought declared

WELCOME DRINK: A leaking water fountain becomes an oasis for birds seeking water in the dry weather.

Dry summer leads to Bundaberg drought

Abortion: Group says women being disadvantaged

Women must travel for abortion over nine weeks

Bundy woman taking on the boys in her Honda Civic

JENKO: Rachael Jenkins is the only female driver competing in the Queensland National 4s race in Gympie this weekend.

Racing ahead on all four cylinders

Local Partners

New bridge taking shape

The new Burnett River Bridge on Monto-Mount Perry Road is taking shape after being washed away by Cyclone Marcia

McConnell Lookout closed for road works

Roadworks at McConell Lookout.

Council undergoes road works to improve safety

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, March 4-Sunday, March 5

Five things you need to know

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Council says fairies, kittens and dinosaurs will take over

Cr Bill Trevor in Magical Park at Alexandra Park.

Fun game to celebrate National Parks Week

Adele's biggest fan smashes song challenge

WHEN Sunshine Coast mother Evonne stands in the crowd at Adele's Sunday show in Brisbane, one song will be more familiar than the rest.

The show set to save the day for one home owner at a time

Charlie Albone, Andrew Winter and Shaynna Blaze return for season 10 of Selling Houses Australia.

Many hands made light work in the return of Selling Houses Australia

How Arnie became mates with Ipswich lad made good

LOUD AND PROUD: Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Naomi Rogers-Twyford at Arnie's home at Santa Monica.

Former Bundamba High student Glenn Twiddle brings Arnie Down Under

Yvonne Sampson joins the big league in new footy channel

Yvonne Sampson in Mackay

"There is nothing like rugby league."

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

How to get to and from Adele’s show at the Gabba in Brisbane

Translink schedules extra services for Adele in Brisbane

He may be a star, but he won't forget Bundy

Michael Dorman talks candidly about his years in Bundy

BEST VALUE BRICK IN AVENELL HEIGHTS!

13 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This solid brick home with great street appeal has come onto the market at a price that reflects the owners need to sell and sell quickly. Each of the rooms are a...

GREAT LOCATION, EASEMENT FREE

3 Freeman Street, Avoca 4670

Residential Land Located in Avoca, this allotment is only just minutes to Avoca State ... $150,000

Located in Avoca, this allotment is only just minutes to Avoca State School, day care centers, major shopping centers, sporting clubs and facilities. The 790m2...

6 of 7 BLOCKS WITH UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS ARE NOW SOLD- JUST 1 REMAINING WITH VIEWS

Lot 5 Hilltop Avenue, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land - No more land like this is left to be developed. Of ... $199,000

- No more land like this is left to be developed. Of the 7 blocks with amazing views- 6 of them are now SOLD. Just 1 lot left and it even has a pathway to provide...

4559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

47 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4559m2 allotment...

6132m2 WITH TOWN WATER AND RURAL OUTLOOK

31 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water, a rural outlook and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build...

3958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

DEVELOPER LIQUIDATING TO MOVE FORWARD ON NEXT PROJECT

L8,9 and 12-14 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land $115,000 for a vacant 1002m2 block- LOT 14. BE SUPER QUICK- DEVELOPER ... $115,000

$115,000 for a vacant 1002m2 block- LOT 14. BE SUPER QUICK- DEVELOPER CLEARING TO MOVE FORWARD ON HIS NEXT DEVELOPMENT. LOT 14 OFFERS A LOVELY TREED OUTLOOK. ...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

78 Ten Mile Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $397,000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

28 Bargara house and land packages go on market

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Brett and Dianne Kleidon launch their new blocks in Bargara.

Kleidons make their mark on Bargara

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!