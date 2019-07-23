Woman spat on people then fractured elderly woman's fingers

DISGUSTING: Marina Price pleaded guilty to serious and common assault in Bundaberg District court on Monday.

DISGUSTING: Marina Price pleaded guilty to serious and common assault in Bundaberg District court on Monday. Brian Cassidy

A BUNDABERG woman who spat on two people before assaulting and fracturing a woman's fingers has been released on parole.

Marina Sharon Price, 52, on Monday pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to two charges of serious assault, common assault and common assault, domestic violence offence.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court in 2017 Price had gone to her ex-partner's unit, where a verbal argument soon broke out.

An elderly female neighbour, who was aged 69 at the time, heard the disturbance and tried to tell Price to stop arguing.

Price continued to yell at her ex-partner, when the elderly woman said Price caused trouble when she came to the unit.

It was then Price spat at the woman, with the spit landing on her arm and chest.

The man called police and tried to stop Price from leaving in her car.

A second neighbour, a 17-year-old man approached the pair before Price spat at his face.

Price then punched her ex-partner in the back.

She then attacked the elderly woman, throwing punches at her and scratching her face and neck.

Price ripped off the woman's necklace, breaking it in three places before brawling on the ground.

When police arrived, Price hid from the officers because she was "afraid".

It was later found the elderly woman had fractured her left thumb and little finger.

"Spitting on people is a particularly degrading act," Mr Cook told the court.

"(It was) serious, persistent offending ..."

Judge Jennifer Rosengren condemned Price's actions.

"What you did was nothing short of degrading and disgraceful conduct," she said.

Price was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

She was released on immediate parole.

A conviction was recorded.