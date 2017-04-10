Bundy woman shines bright in national comp

BUNDABERG woman Jade Johnson is shining bright after taking out the Miss Diamond pageant in Brisbane at the weekend.

"It's been unreal, I can't really believe it yet,” she said.

"It's overwhelming.”

Miss Johnson said while she had participated in bikini comps before, this was her first pageant.

The 20-year-old said it was a shock as she made it through numerous rounds before earning the main crown.

"This is my first beauty pageant ever and I took the crown,” she said.

Ms Johnson said it was the first time her dad had attended an event with her and she now believed he was her lucky charm.

Raising $1300 for Phoenix House, Miss Johnson said the domestic violence prevention service was a cause close to her heart after seeing a friend fall victim to violence.

"I'm still going to be raising money for Phoenix House,” she said.

On addition to winning the overall title, Ms Johnson won three additional titles - Miss Charity Fundraiser, Miss Fitness Queen and Miss Runway Queen.

Ms Johnson said she wanted to thank her major sponsors - Bundaberg Toyota, Ozwide 4x4, Spinnaker Consultancy Services, Just Freight, Carline and "everyone who pitched in with raffle tickets and everything else”.

She encouraged others to get involved with the pageant which offered entry for a range of age groups and even for men.

"To anybody looking at trying new things, jump on board because you never know what the outcome is going to be,” Ms Johnson said.

She said if anyone wanted information on entering the pageant or would like her to step up as a guest judge or speaker at an event she was willing to oblige.

Ms Johnson can be contacted on 0455 446 004.