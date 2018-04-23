Bundy woman recognised for changing lives one pad at a time
THE founder of a movement to help reduce waste and empower women in developing countries has made the move to Bundaberg.
Ecopads Australia's Freeda Thong first founded her enterprise in Brisbane in 2016 but has decided to move to the Rum City to continue her good work.
Ecopads offers handmade, reusable menstrual pads to help cut back on the two billion disposable pads that enter landfill in Australia each year.
On top of that, at-home women and woman in developing countries make the pads and for every one sold, a girl in a developing country is gifted one.
Ms Thong has now been announced a semi-finalist in the Queensland Young Achievers Award in the Environmental and Sustainability Category.
To find out more about Ecopads Australia and Ms Thong, head to www.ecopadsaustralia.com.
About Ecopads:
- Ecopads cloth pads have now reached almost 10,000 homes.
- Freeda sewed handmade pads at her parents home in her own spare time, now employs work at home women, and women in developing countries to empower and improve livelihood.
- Disposables are the third largest consumer items in landfill and can take up to 800 years to decompose - shocked by this statistic, Freeda felt the need to address this issue by creating cloth pads that are reusable and washable making them environmentally friendly
- Ecopads has customers not only in Australia, but also in Sweden, Singapore, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand and the United Kingdom and more.