Bundy woman on stealing spree hid Southern Comfort in pants

STEALING: Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Telisha Jordan Kerr had dropped by Supacheap Auto and First Choice Liquor, and helped herself to several items.

STEALING is thirsty work - just ask Telisha Jordan Kerr.

The 24-year-old Bundaberg woman on Friday stood before Magistrate Neil Lavaring on two stealing charges.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Kerr had helped herself to items from Supacheap Auto and First Choice Liquor.

On November 15, Kerr entered the Bundaberg Supercheap Auto and stole a brake pad to the value of $55.50.

Police identified her using CCTV footage.

The court was told Kerr had passed a bag to a friend, who who put the brake pad in the bag then passed it back to Kerr.

Kerr then went to leave the shop and had her bag checked by staff.

Three days later, about 12.20pm, Kerr walked into First Choice Liquor and was again closely followed by a friend.

The duo met in the spirit aisle and picked up and put down several different bottles.

It was then Kerr grabbed a bottle of Southern Comfort whiskey and put it down her pants. A 750ml bottle of Absolut Vodka then joined it.

When Mr Lavaring asked Kerr if she wanted to explain her actions, Kerr said she had moved away from Bundaberg for a chance at a "fresh start”.

Kerr said she had been on a disability support pension for two years and had not worked for three years.

Mr Lavaring fined Kerr $200 and $55.50 restitution for the theft at Supercheap Auto.

He also fined her $300 and $52 restitution for the alcohol.

No conviction was recorded.