Bundy woman not taking any chances with water contamination

WATER: Resident June Stone was surprised to hear about the contamination. Mike Knott BUN130418BORE1

WHILE the rest of Svensson Heights is on high alert, contaminated water has never been a concern for local resident June Stone.

Levels of a group of man-made chemicals known as PFAS exceeding national guidelines have found in the suburb's bore but Mrs Stone hasn't taken any chances with her water after contracting salmonella four years ago.

"I always boil any water I consume,” Mrs Stone said.

"After spending weeks in hospital and then months in home recovery, after that serious health scare, I never drink straight from the tap anymore.”

Mrs Stone moved to Bundaberg from Caboolture several years ago and said she had noticed the water quality was much poorer.

"The water has never been good in Bundaberg,” she said.

"Even boiling water, I've notice that the inside of the kettle collects far more scum and grime on the inside as opposed to what it was like in Caboolture.

"I hope the water will be okay, and if it's been transferred to another water source that's good.”