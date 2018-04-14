Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WATER: Resident June Stone was surprised to hear about the contamination.
WATER: Resident June Stone was surprised to hear about the contamination. Mike Knott BUN130418BORE1
News

Bundy woman not taking any chances with water contamination

Tahlia Stehbens
by
14th Apr 2018 8:35 AM

WHILE the rest of Svensson Heights is on high alert, contaminated water has never been a concern for local resident June Stone.

Levels of a group of man-made chemicals known as PFAS exceeding national guidelines have found in the suburb's bore but Mrs Stone hasn't taken any chances with her water after contracting salmonella four years ago.

"I always boil any water I consume,” Mrs Stone said.

"After spending weeks in hospital and then months in home recovery, after that serious health scare, I never drink straight from the tap anymore.”

Mrs Stone moved to Bundaberg from Caboolture several years ago and said she had noticed the water quality was much poorer.

"The water has never been good in Bundaberg,” she said.

"Even boiling water, I've notice that the inside of the kettle collects far more scum and grime on the inside as opposed to what it was like in Caboolture.

"I hope the water will be okay, and if it's been transferred to another water source that's good.”

bundaberg reginal council water water contamination
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Council rejects media reports on water contamination claims

    Council rejects media reports on water contamination claims

    News BUNDABERG Regional Council has moved to clarify a national report that it knew about elevated levels of chemicals in water since September last year.

    • 14th Apr 2018 10:16 AM
    Controversial Bargara high-rise could be a growth catalyst

    Controversial Bargara high-rise could be a growth catalyst

    Council News Controversial development in the middle of assessment stages.

    HEALTH ALERT: School, aged care home in contamination area

    HEALTH ALERT: School, aged care home in contamination area

    Critical Alert Firefighting foam found in Bundaberg waterway

    PACIFIC DAWN: Police to investigate woman falling overboard

    PACIFIC DAWN: Police to investigate woman falling overboard

    Breaking No suspicious circumstances identified, say police

    Local Partners