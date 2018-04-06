Bundy woman makes gift fit for a king, and he accepts it

ARTWORK: Bundaberg's Jacqueline Pond hopes to give Prince Charles two cross stitches she made.

ARTWORK: Bundaberg's Jacqueline Pond hopes to give Prince Charles two cross stitches she made. Emma Reid

IT ONLY took a split second for Prince Charles to turn around and accept a gift as he left the Bundaberg community barbecue.

But, that second has changed the life of a Bundaberg woman.

Jacqueline Pond who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy she hand-stitched two portraits to give the future king.

Waiting for hours with hope to meet the prince Miss Pond said her feet were beginning to hurt - but she didn't give up.

ARTWORK: Bundaberg's Jacqueline Pond hopes to give Prince Charles two cross stitches she made. Emma Reid

As His Royal Highness was leaving the Bundaberg Rum Distillery, Miss Pond called to the prince, saying she had a gift for him.

Just as she thought he would leave and the opportunity would be missed, Prince Charles stopped and turned around.

HRH Prince Charles visits the Bundaberg Rum Distillery. Mike Knott

He approached the Miss Pond and her family and friends.

The 42-year-old said her legs trembled as she told him she had made a gift for him.

"He shock my hand,” she said.

"It was just one hand and he took it firmly a tight hand shake.

"Now I won't wash my hand for a week.”

Miss Pond said Price Charles looked at the two pictures for a moment before asking if she had made it.

"He wanted to know if it was needle work,” she said.

"He took it and said he would give it to Prince William and Kate when he returned home.”

She said the exchange happened fast but it was a moment she would never forget.

She said there was a message to anybody who had a disability, not to let it get in the way of life.

ARTWORK: Bundaberg's Jacqueline Pond hopes to give Prince Charles two cross stitches she made. Emma Reid

Miss Pond said she was handed a card by an Australian Government officer and asked to email details of the gift, so the prince was able to keep it on record.

"We had been waiting all morning to meet him and even though my feet hurt - it was worth it,” she said.