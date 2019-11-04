Bundy woman is best player on best team in world

Former Bundy woman Ameliaranne Ekenasio in action for New Zealand.

NETBALL: It is not every day that a Bundaberg player can become the best in the best team in the world.

Bundaberg’s Ameliaranne Ekenasio has done just that.

The New Zealand Silver Ferns shooter was named the best player of the year at the team’s end-of-season awards at the conclusion of the recent Constellation Cup against Australia.

Ekenasio also claimed the people’s choice award from the New Zealand fans.

“To be honest it means more to me than everything else. I’m a bit emotional about it,” the former The Waves Netball Club player told the Silver Ferns Facebook page.

“To have the respect and love of my team means more to me than anything else.

“I’ve found where I belong.”

The transformation of Ekenasio from Bundy player to one of the world’s best has been rapid.

Ekenasio wasn’t playing in 2017 after giving birth to her first child.

She was then selected and played a part in New Zealand’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games last year when the side missed out on a medal and was called one of the worst teams on record.

A year later the side is now the champion of the world alongwith her teammates after winning the recent World Cup in England and able to match it consistently with Australia, as proof, by winning two games out of four in the recent Constellation Cup.

“My world has changed so many times over,” Ekenasio explained of going from an Australian player with the Queensland Firebirds to representing New Zealand.

“It’s been a good thing as it’s forced me to grow as a person and a player.”

She said the success wouldn’t have come without people helping her along the way.

“There’s honestly too many to even name,” Ekenasio said.

“We’re fortunate to have a large family that have supported us (her husband and her) through thick and thin,” she said.

Ekenasio added it was nice to be rewarded for what she describes as a simple job.

“I’m just doing my job and everyone is out there doing their job,” she said.

“As soon as I get the ball, that’s just my part, and I have to shoot it.

“So everyone has worked so hard and I am just the finishing touch.”

Ekenasio is expected to be back next year to play netball in the New Zealand competition before representing the Silver Ferns again.