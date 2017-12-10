Bundy woman hits the pub for 100th birthday

PARTY TIME : Phyllis May Seechin celebrated her 100th birthday at the Spotted Dog today.

PARTY TIME : Phyllis May Seechin celebrated her 100th birthday at the Spotted Dog today. Paul Donaldson BUN101217BIRT4

THE secret to turning 100 years old is all in the food you consume, according to Bundaberg woman Phyllis May Seechin.

Ms Seechin was surrounded by family and friends at The Spotted Dog Tavern for her 100th birthday party today.

She said while her big day was definitely a special one, she didn't feel much different than before.

"I feel much the same,” she laughed.

"Although the party was a big surprise for me.”

FAMILY REUNION: Phyllis May Seechin with her brothers and sister. The sisters hadn't seen each other for more than 30 years. Paul Donaldson BUN101217BIRT3

The local woman, who was born in Bundaberg and once owned a smallcrops farm on Booloongie Rd, said the milestone was all due to her choice of food.

"What's my secret?' Ms Seechin said.

"I just eat what I want to eat - I always have.”

Ms Seechin said she

had spent most of her life

in the region and apart from the farm, had also worked in a hotel and done a stint in Brisbane as a waitress.

But she said Bundaberg had always been home.

"I love Bundaberg. I love the weather and the people.”

FAR AND WIDE: Relatives travelled to Bundy for Phyllis's surprise birthday party at the Spotted Dog. Paul Donaldson BUN101217BIRT2

Niece Denise Sung said she was much-loved and admired in the family.

"The most important thing to her is her family - she has such a caring nature and is very generous,” Mrs Sung said.

"We remember when we were young, Phyll would always bring masses of produce from the farm to us.

"It was always a joy to come up to Bundaberg for a holiday - we loved coming up to the farm.”

Ms Seechin spent yesterday afternoon surrounded by family, including her two younger brothers and sister.

"It was a big surprise. Phyll and her sister haven't seen each other for over 30 years,” Mrs Sung said.