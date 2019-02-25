Menu
ASSAULT: Melissa Knapp pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.
Crime

Bundy woman found guilty of assaulting police

Katie Hall
by
25th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
A NIGHT out that involved violence landed a Bundaberg woman in court.

Before Magistrate Neil Lavaring in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday, Melissa Sheree Knapp pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court Knapp had been out at The Club Hotel on Australia Day, when an altercation began involving a male known to her.

When police intervened, Knapp pushed an officer twice in the chest.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter said she was "extremely remorseful” for her actions.

"She said she has apologised to the officer,” Mr Larter said.

He said Knapp would need extra time to pay a fine if it exceeded $400.

Knapp was fined $300. No conviction was recorded.

