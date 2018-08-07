Menu
IN COURT: Jacinta Hall fronted the Bundaberg Magistrates court yesterday charged with 59 counts of fraud.
Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

Tahlia Stehbens
7th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
A MUM and her daughter have appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, facing a combined 69 counts of fraudulent behaviour.

Narelle Maree Hall and Jacinta Whitney Hall appeared in front of Magistrate Neil Lavaring yesterday.

Both had their matters adjourned to a date later this month.

Jacinta, 31, was charged with 59 offences, including 23 counts of fraud by way of dishonestly gaining benefit or advantage, 18 counts of dishonestly obtaining property from another, and 11 counts of forged documents.

Her mother, Narelle, 62, is charged with 10 counts of fraud by way of dishonestly gaining benefit or advantage.

Police allege Jacinta and her mother carried out a number of fraudulent acts, accumulating more than $200,000 over a 12-month period.

It is alleged Jacinta used a fake Facebook profile and displayed images that had been taken from a real person's profile.

Police claim with the use of online dating site RSVP, Jacinta met a 24-year-old New South Wales man and started an online relationship where she allegedly defrauded him of $135,000.

Police said the man worked full time and lived at home with his parents.

It is also alleged she also defrauded people from all over Australia selling non-existent wedding dresses and Thermomix devices on the popular Gumtree website, where victims would pay $1000 for a machine that would never be delivered.

Based on the nature of the charges, Magistrate Lavaring ordered restricted internet access for Jacinta while the matter was before the courts.

The pair currently report to the Bundaberg Police Station weekly as part of their bail conditions.

