Bundy wins battle of the BRL's Brothers, again

CHASE: Maryborough Brothers winger Jordan Dakin-Mimi is nabbed by the chasing Past Brothers defenders during the Bundaberg Rugby League game at Eskdale Park, Maryborough. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: Maryborough Brothers coach Alex Dreger viewed last week's tight loss to Past Brothers as a lost opportunity.

The Heritage City club went within four points of causing a major upset last week, as the seventh-placed side fell to a side fighting for a place in the Bundaberg Rugby League's finals 26-22.

Dreger viewed Saturday's second straight game between the BRL's Brothers clubs as a chance to go at least one try better as the Bundaberg club embarked on another road trip to Eskdale Park.

The home side took it to their highly-fancied rivals, and trailed 22-18 just minutes into the second stanza.

A typical Past Brothers fightback in the final 15 minutes put the game out of reach, as three converted tries extended the margin to 22 points.

Ethan Fisher scored in the north eastern corner in the last minute to provide the final 40-22 scoreline.

Maryborough Brothers will take on second-placed Waves Tigers on Saturday.

A desperate Past Brothers will nervously await the condition of prop Kevin Sherriff and centre Tyrell Priestley, both of whom left the field early with ankle and wrist injuries respectively.

Past Brothers will face newly-crowned minor premiers Wallaroos.