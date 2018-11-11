Bundy well represented at Schaeffer Shield

Bundaberg's Callum Neubecker, Jarrod Laycock, Michael Loader, Luke Owen and Ryan Norton (absent) have been selected for Wide Bay for the Schaeffer Shield.

CRICKET: Bundaberg's Luke Owen, Michael Loader and Jarrod Laycock hope their experience can lead Wide Bay to success this weekend at the Schaeffer Shield.

They also hope to show the youngsters how it is done.

The trio form part of five players from the Rum City that will compete for Wide Bay at the event starting today on the Sunshine Coast.

The side will take on South East Queensland, Darling Downs, Gold Coast and a South Queensland under-21 team that also features Bundaberg's Kye Leggett and Brendan Schultz.

The Wide Bay side features a mix of experience and youth with five players under the age of 21.

Neubecker is one of them with Owen to captain the side.

"It's a bit of a reward I suppose being the Bundy captain and that and playing in Mackay the other week (at Bulls Masters),” Owen said.

"The goal is to win and get players selected to the South Queensland (senior) side.”

Owen said the weekend was also about exposing the youngsters to the competition and imparting experience from those that have played before.

"It's good to play at a high level of cricket,” he said.

"I suppose it is an opportunity for these kids. We're not going to play forever.”

For both Michael Loader and Jarrod Laycock they return after a couple of years away from the team.

The duo are in form as well with Loader third in this year's run tally in the Bundaberg Cricket Association division 1 one day competition with Laycock sixth.

"I wasn't available last year and the year before I didn't do to well with the bat,” Loader said.

"We've got four games, so I hope to get a few runs.

"It's nice to be back and try a different challenge. To get through it injury free will be great,” Laycock said.

Neubecker said he was going to give the weekend a good crack after being a late selection.

"It's the first time I've made the level at seniors so I'll have a go, mainly with the ball.”