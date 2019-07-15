Bundy weather: What's to come after coldest morning of year

BUNDABERG residents experienced their coldest morning this year, although were warmer than they would have been in Maryborough and Gympie where the temperature dropped into the negative.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said the minimum temperature was 5.1 degrees and was recorded shortly after midnight, which was early for a minimum temperature.

It surpassed a cold morning in May when a minimum temperature fell to 5.5 degrees.

"Pretty much until the end of the week it's going to be similar, with very cool mornings and sunny clear cloudless days,” Ms Wong said.

"Into the weekend there should be a bit more moisture around so there should be a few more clouds and a bit more moisture keeping things a little bit warmer during the night.

"The minimum temperatures will maybe be just above average over the weekend.”

The maximum temperatures in Bundaberg for the rest of the week would be about 22 to 23 degrees, which was typical in July.

Chances of rain were "slim” and it was likely to be a dry week.

It was warmer in Bundaberg this morning than it had been in Hervey Bay, Maryborough, and Gympie.

In Hervey Bay it was 3.5 degrees, in Maryborough it was -0.1, and in Gympie it had been -0.2.

"So it's pretty chilly, and generally speaking the colder temperatures we are seeing this morning and through this week is caused by a cold and dry airmass pushing through Queensland from the south, after a few cold fronts pushing through the southern states over the past few days,” Ms Wong said.

"Really it's quite a static weather pattern until the end of the weekend.”