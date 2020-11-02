BUNDY WEATHER: Outlook for the week ahead

SUNNY DAYS: Teneille Martin shared this lovely photo of Connor enjoying some cool breeze at the beach.

THINGS are looking hot in Bundy, and if they’re not hot enough now they’ll be plenty warm by the end of the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a maximum of 32 on Thursday.

Temperatures leading up to Thursday are set to remain warm, with tops of 29 to 30.

This evening and Friday come with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but the days in between are set to be sunny and clear.

Winds are set to stick around for a while yet, but Wednesday should seem some degree of change to slightly more still conditions.

Locals can also expect a bit of early morning fog as the clear, sunny skies preside over the middle of the week.

This week, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services put out a warning to locals to be prepared for storm season.

Commissioner Greg Leach said it was essential all households took the time now to ensure they were equipped to handle the unexpected.

“This week is a timely reminder for people to prepare themselves and their properties, if they have not already done so,” he said.

Mr Leach said households could take important steps now to reduce the impact of severe weather and bushfires.

“Removing debris from the around the home, cleaning gutters and downpipes, trimming overhead branches and maintaining a tidy lawn can make a big difference when the weather turns nasty,” he said.

“All households should have emergency and evacuation plans, a well-supplied emergency kit with important items and ensure their insurance is up to date.

“While our highly-trained personnel are ready to respond when called upon, we need the community’s support.”