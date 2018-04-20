BUNDY WEATHER: Morning swim is on the cards

AFTER a warm start to the week, we have seen a slightly cooler change move into the region over the past few days, bringing with it S/SE winds and the chance of showers.

This current weather pattern should remain for today and across the weekend as well, with the forecast of more mild temperatures and only light to moderate winds, but still with the chance of showers for at least the next few days.

The winds will be from the S/SE to E/SE today and tomorrow at only 5-10 knots through the mornings and increasing ever so slightly to around 10-15 knots in the afternoon, before Sunday morning brings a slight increase to 10-15 knots from the S/SE to E/SE.

With this in mind, and so long as the showers stay away, it should be a pretty good weekend to hit the beach.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be quite OK through today and across the entire weekend, particularly on those beaches that offer protection from the prevailing winds - even though these winds won't be super strong - and particularly from mid-morning through until the early afternoon while the tide is high.

As the winds strengthen a little more through the afternoons the ocean will get slightly choppy, and there will also be a slight side sweep running from right to left, but this should not be enough to worry the swimmers too much.

All beaches will be quite good for swimmers through the mornings this weekend, but later in the day, beaches such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Moore Park Beach will be better options.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Today and weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only Tomorrow: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1pm-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1pm-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park Beach and Agnes Water.

Surfing

Not a lot has been happening in terms of quality surf conditions across our local beaches this past week, but there have still been some small but clean waves through the mornings that have provided some fun for the die-hards.

Surf Life Saving training at Nielson Park Beach with Craig Holden. Mike Knott BUN030418SURF17

The weekend forecast does not look great, but fingers crossed we continue to see plenty of small, but clean waves that should at least enable some fun to be had.

Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Moore Park Beach and Mon Repos may be the better options and probably more so from early morning through until around midday. Good luck.

Events

The 2018 Australian Surf Life Saving Championships at Scarborough Beach, WA, will finish this weekend with the last day of competition on Sunday.