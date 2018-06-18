BUNDY WEATHER: How long will the cold stick around?

COLD WEATHER: Bundaberg woke up to a chilly 4.8 degrees on Monday.

COLD WEATHER: Bundaberg woke up to a chilly 4.8 degrees on Monday. Chris Mccormack

DON'T put away the electric blankets and heaters just yet, Bundy.

The cold weather the region experienced today will stick around for a little bit longer, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Residents woke up to a very chilly 4.8 degrees this morning and it looks like tomorrow might be similar conditions.

BoM spokesman Jim Richardson said cool temperatures were being felt right around the state.

"Bundaberg was very cool today with the temperatures plummeting to 4.8 degrees by 6.36am,” he said.

"Kingaroy was -3.5 degrees.”

BRRRR: It's been chilly in Bundaberg. BOM

Mr Richardson said the cool weather was being caused by a high pressure system over Southern Australia and a low pressure system in the east.

"Between those two systems, the air flow is quite southerly which is creating a cooler and drier air mass with very little cloud cover,” he said.

"Bundaberg can expect another coolish morning tomorrow, with minimum temperatures expected to get to about 6 degrees.”

Mr Richardson said temperatures would warm up again as the week went on.

"Generally we will be returning to warmer weather at the end of week,” he said.

"Wednesday is expected to be 8 degrees and Thursday about 10 degrees.”

If the cool change has been a shock to your system, don't be alarmed- according to the weather experts, Bundy isn't supposed to be this cold.

"The average minimum for Bundaberg is 12 degrees, so it's definitely a bit of a change,” Mr Richardson said.

The rest of the week is expected to remain sunny with clear skies until the weekend, when a little more cloud cover and showers are predicted.