BUNDY WEATHER: Cold front moving in

BOM: It will be a cold and wet day in the Rum City today. Contributed

WINTER is coming.

If you thought this morning was a little chilly, you weren't alone.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said much of today will be rainy and cold, with the region getting it's "first taste of winter” as the week comes to an end.

"The weekend will be quite cold, your first taste of winter, with temperatures dropping to 8 and 9 degrees,” he said.

He said an upper level trough was causing instability in the atmosphere and off-shore winds were responsible for the gloomy weather today.

"In terms of rainfall totals, 20-35mm isn't out of the question and it will be reasonably wide-spread,” Mr Clark said.

"Places inland like Gayndah could get 5-10mm.

"Most of today will be wet and cold, with temperatures a few degrees below average.”

Today's minimum temperature is expected to fall to 17 degrees.

Mr Clark said the rainy conditions would be at their worst today, with most of it moving south by tomorrow.

"The rest of the week is shaping up to be clear and sunny,” he said.

Last year the lowest temperature recorded by the Bureau for the month of May was a chilly 13.1 degrees.