CHILL FACTOR: Bundy wakes up to cold snap

THE mercury in Bundaberg fell to 7.3 degrees at 6.30 this morning, but the apparent temperature felt like a much cooler 2.4 degrees.

It might have felt twice as cold this morning than what it was yesterday, with Friday's morning low coming in at a comparatively warm and snugly 15.1 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the cold snap was due to a cool, dry air mass sitting over much of Queensland.

She said 7.3 was relatively cold for the region's average of 11.7.

"The southern trajectory of winds from the south means that dry air mass is getting to coastal areas that wouldn't normally get those low temperatures that inland areas do," Ms Wong said.

The forecaster said the chilly morning temps will stick around few a days yet.

"At the moment tomorrow morning is looking like it's going to be similar, as well as Monday and Tuesday, before moisture starts to return on Wednesday," she said.

"Tomorrow at the moment we're forecasting a minimum of 9 degrees for overnight tonight with similar highs of 22 degrees.

"Moisture helps to insulate overnight. The minimums will starting to climb back up to about average by mid-week."