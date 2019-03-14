Bundy wakes up to smoke as Goodwood fire continues burning

A smokey morning for Bundaberg as the Goodwood fire continues to burn.

Tahlia Stehbens

BUNDABERG has woken up to a hazy sky and the smell of smoke this morning as the Goodwood bushfire continues to burn.

Fire crews have arrived for the fifth day, with the fire currently burning safely within containment line south of Kinkuna Siding Rd, east of Goodwood Rd, east of Gorza Rd and north of Woodgate Rd, according to an update from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at 7.55am.

It is also burning on the eastern side of the railway corrisor, near Woppis Rd.

The bushfire warning remains at an advice level and residents in the area should keep up to date in case the situation changes.

People in the area, as well as the Bundaberg region and neighbouring coastal areas, are affected by smoke at this time, which may reduce visibility and air quality.

There are no properties under threat right now, but if you believe you or your property are, call 000 immediately.

At about 3.30pm yesterday three fires were also burning across the North Burnett, all started by lightening strikes.