Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A smokey morning for Bundaberg as the Goodwood fire continues to burn.
A smokey morning for Bundaberg as the Goodwood fire continues to burn. Tahlia Stehbens
News

Bundy wakes up to smoke as Goodwood fire continues burning

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Mar 2019 8:13 AM

BUNDABERG has woken up to a hazy sky and the smell of smoke this morning as the Goodwood bushfire continues to burn.

Fire crews have arrived for the fifth day, with the fire currently burning safely within containment line south of Kinkuna Siding Rd, east of Goodwood Rd, east of Gorza Rd and north of Woodgate Rd, according to an update from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at 7.55am.

It is also burning on the eastern side of the railway corrisor, near Woppis Rd.

The bushfire warning remains at an advice level and residents in the area should keep up to date in case the situation changes.

People in the area, as well as the Bundaberg region and neighbouring coastal areas, are affected by smoke at this time, which may reduce visibility and air quality.

There are no properties under threat right now, but if you believe you or your property are, call 000 immediately.

At about 3.30pm yesterday three fires were also burning across the North Burnett, all started by lightening strikes.

bundaberg goodwood fire smoke update
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: A place of success for Alowishus couple

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: A place of success for Alowishus couple

    News THE Bundaberg region may be battling a higher unemployment level than the national average, but that doesn't mean jobs aren't out there and being created.

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: Bernard Salt looks where the jobs will be

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: Bernard Salt looks where the jobs will be

    News Demographer reveals top industries for jobseekers

    Mate's drug order text lands Bundy man in court

    premium_icon Mate's drug order text lands Bundy man in court

    Crime 'Hey mate, have you got half an ounce of weed?'

    Storms to bring an end to dry spell

    premium_icon Storms to bring an end to dry spell

    Weather “There is a large uncertainty in regards to its movement"

    • 14th Mar 2019 8:19 AM