BUNDY VOTES: Election day coverage

5PM

AFTER weeks of campaigning, it’s all down to the people of Bundaberg with the 2020 Queensland State Election polls set to close in an hour’s time.

In the race to win the seat of Bundaberg are David Batt, the incumbent member from the LNP, Labor’s Tom Smith, Claire Ogden from the Greens, Palmer United Party candidate Shane Smeltz and Stewart Jones from Pauline Hanson’s One Nation.

Turning up bright and early to cast his vote this morning, Mr Batt had his say at Bundaberg East State School.

Incumbent Member for Bundaberg David Batt casts his vote.

David Batt with one of his daughters on election day.

Sharing a post on his official Facebook page, the incumbent MP thanked the community for their support.

“I have loved every moment of serving Bundy and am proud of our achievements in my first term as your State MP,” Mr Batt said.

“In my very first speech, I made this commitment – I will serve the people of Bundaberg with honesty, integrity, and compassion for as long as they will have me represent them.”

Labor candidate for Bundaberg Tom Smith casts his vote on election day.

Tom Smith with his brother Nick, dad Mike, mum Wendy and grandmother Carol.

Mr Smith also started the day early, voting at Kepnock State High School, where he works as a teacher.

The Labor candidate for Bundaberg said he was feeling excited, positive and was looking forward to the result.

“It’s been a great couple of weeks, it’s been a fantastic campaign and the volunteers have worked very hard,” Mr Smith said.

“We’re definitely the underdogs but we’re excited to see what happens tonight.”

Thabeban State School P&C president James McManus and tuckshop coordinator Trudi Riseley. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Ms Ogden said she felt it was time for a positive change.

“Voters respond positively to the fact that we are the only party that does not take corporate donations, so if we get elected we will fight for them, not corporations,” Ms Ogden said.

Mr Zunker said the atmosphere at the polling booths today had been positive.

“My campaign has showed that serious rural issues can be tackled with compassion and empathy, along with a good dose of country common sense,” he said.

“Regardless of the outcome, unless there is a serious change, our resident’s voices will remain unheard for another four years (and that) is far too long for people with life limiting illness and constant pain.”

The NewsMail contacted the remaining candidates to see how they are feeling on election day and is awaiting a response.

More to come.