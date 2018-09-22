Bundy volunteers raise cash for farmers

THE team at St John's Lutheran Church Op Shop has banded together to raise money for farmers and their families doing it tough in the drought.

The $2000 donation will go to the CWA.

"Like everyone, the feelings for those suffering in the drought will be with us for some time,” St John's church guild treasurer Verna McMah said.

"Our thoughts are with them.”

Ms McMah thanked op shop manager Helen Simpson and her crew of friendly volunteers for the role in raising the funds.

Ms Simpson thanked customers for their donations.

CWA vice-president Bernice Maidment said the organisation was appreciative of donations such as the op shop's.

She said the money was used to help drought-stricken farmers with the cost of fuel, electricity and farm expenses.